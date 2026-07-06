Meet the 6 directors helming Pradeep Ranganathan's next with Mamitha Baiju, Ashwath Marimuthu
After experiencing the first flop of his career with Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany, Pradeep Ranganathan has announced his next. Know all about it.
Tamil actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has reunited with Mamitha Baiju after Dude and Ashwath Marimuthu after Dragon. The trio will star together in a new film written and produced by him, but directed not by one or two, but by six filmmakers that Pradeep calls ‘The Alpha Unit’ in his announcement video. Sai Abhyankkar will compose the music.
Pradeep Ranganathan’s next announced
On Monday, Pradeep posted an announcement video which didn’t just announce his next but also his production house, PR Show. The film titled PRS01 will see him star alongside Mamitha and Ashwath in lead roles. Apart from them, the film also introduces debut actor Anamika Mahi and stars Swasika and Telugu actor Sivaji in key roles.
The 2-minute-long video begins with Mamitha wiping blood off a blade before she throws it at Ashwath, who catches it with a smile. It then introduces us to Anamika, Swastika and Sivaji smoking a pipe. The video also introduces ‘The Alpha Unit’, made up of six directors: Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi. It ends by introducing Pradeep, his new production house, PR Show, and its logo.
Pradeep has written the story apart from producing it. This is his second film with Sai after Dude. Apart from the glimpse, the music composer also released a new track for the film, titled Aane Wala Star, on YouTube. An anonymous Dholu Bholu is credited with the lyrics. The yet-to-be-titled PRS01 is expected to be released in all South Indian languages apart from Tamil.
Who are The Alpha Unit?
While the video lists Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi as the directors, it reveals little about them. All the filmmakers are newbies, with this film marking their debut. Naren, Vishal, and Ilamparithi have previously worked with Pradeep as his assistant directors. Chanakkiyan, who worked on Ashwath's team at Dragon, thanked Pradeep for supporting him from the start. Dhanush is a short filmmaker, and Yash is a 3D artist and filmmaker.
Pradeep Ranganathan’s career
Pradeep debuted as a director with the 2019 film Comali, which starred Ravi Mohan in the lead role. In 2022, his career took off when he co-produced, directed and starred in Love Today. The rom-com became popular after its release and was even remade in Hindi in 2025 as Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. He had also co-produced the film, which made only ₹9 crore.
Pradeep had two releases in 2025, both of which were massive hits in his career. Ashwath’s Dragon and Keerthiswaran’s Dude, with the latter starring Mamitha, grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. His success streak broke with Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany. The film received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹60 crore worldwide.
Last seen in Kara with Dhanush in Tamil, Mamitha has Vishwanath & Sons, Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons in Tamil and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Malayalam, which have yet to hit screens. Ashwath's next directorial after Dragon is Dharman, starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.