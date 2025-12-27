Hyderabad, Telugu actor Sivaji on Saturday appeared before the Telangana State Commission for Women here after being summoned for an inquiry in connection with his "inappropriate" remarks at a film event. Actor Sivaji appears before T'gana Women's Commission over "inappropriate" remarks, tenders apology

During the inquiry, he tendered an apology for his remarks on women and admitted his mistake, a release from the Commission said.

"He stated that he was withdrawing his comments in their entirety and assured that hereafter he would speak about and behave towards women with dignity and respect," it said.

During the inquiry, Chairperson of the Telangana State Women's Commission, Nerella Sharada, questioned him on how one could justify harassment by attributing it to women's attire.

Earlier, Sivaji, in a video posted on 'X' on December 23, admitted to having used two "unparliamentary" words inadvertently during his speech and apologized for the same. Sivaji made the remarks at an event of the film 'Dhandora' on December 22. Taking the case on its own, the Commission had recently directed him to appear before it on Saturday.

Sivaji had earlier said the two unparliamentary words came while he was trying to say a "few good words" in the wake of some heroines facing inconvenience in recent times. He said his comments were not about all women but to advise heroines to take due care about their attire in public events, an apparent reference to two female actors being mobbed by crowds at different events here recently.

The Commission further observed that, in recent incidents at public events, instead of ensuring protection to women artistes, attention is being diverted towards their attire, while event organisers are not being held accountable.

Such remarks were stated to be harmful to society and particularly detrimental to the dignity of women, the release said.

The Commission advised that if there is a sense of responsibility towards women and society, film producers and directors must act responsibly while portraying women's roles and costumes in films.

It also instructed organisers of film promotion events to take adequate measures to ensure the safety and security of women artistes, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.