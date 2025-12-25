Anasuya Bharadwaj skewers trolls calling her ‘aunty’ after she called out Sivaji: ‘I'm 40, he must be 54’

Ever since actor Sivaji made misogynistic remarks against women at the pre-release event of Dhandoraa on Monday evening, he has been slammed by people on the internet for it. Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj also called out the comments made by the actor on her social media accounts. On Thursday, the actor called out trolls for commenting on her age and calling her ‘aunty’. Anasuya Bharadwaj hit back at the trolls after she slammed Sivaji.

What Anasuya said

Anasuya took to her X account and wrote in Telugu, “I will say one last thing today. Being unable to address the issue, men and women are age shaming me and calling me aunty. And yet, they address him with respect. I am a hypocrite for some reason, I am 40 and he's 54 I think. And yet, both of us are maintaining our 'glamour' for personal reasons or our professions. I guess everyone criticising had eternal youth. No matter what I say it'll be like blowing a conch in a deaf person's ear.”

She also added, "Also.. regardless of everything that is happening and unfolding.. I will always stand tall.. unbothered.. unaffected.. untouched..and strong .. this entire interaction is solely about representing a section of society that has long been unheard and overlooked..

At the end of the day I will always live upto and say..

“ Aap Jalan barkaraar rakhna.. Hum Jalwa barkaraar rakhenge..”

Ps: Please translate it to your respective languages."

Sivaji's apology

Sivaji apologised in a video for using words like ‘daridrapu m***a’ (wretched woman) and ‘saamaan’ (assets) during his speech. He claimed he had no ill intent and stated that he only said what he said because he had recently seen actresses being mobbed.

“I should not have used unparliamentary words. I was not speaking about all women. I only said maybe actresses wouldn’t be made to feel uncomfortable if they dressed carefully. The intention wasn’t to demean anyone, but because I used such words, I sincerely apologise,” he said.