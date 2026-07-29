Raja Chaudhary on daughter Palak Tiwari's dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Just a biological father, don't care’
Raja Chaudhary remarked that he doesn't care or feel anything about daughter Palak Tiwari's career or personal life as they don't have a relationship.
Actor Raja Chaudhary did not mince words when he said he has no relationship with his daughter, actor Palak Tiwari, since his separation from his ex-wife, actor Shweta Tiwari. Not only did he state that he doesn’t know if he’s proud of her career, but he also made it clear that he doesn’t care about the dating rumours surrounding her and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Raja Chaudhary does not care about Palak Tiwari’s career
On Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Raja was asked if he’s proud of his daughter working with Salman Khan and making a name for herself. He replied that he doesn’t know if he’s proud. When asked to clarify what he meant, he said he doesn’t want to know about her career until Palak approaches him to discuss it.
“I don’t know (if I’m proud). I have no idea where is she, what is she eating, what is she doing, where is she living, whom she’s living with, what is she working with. I don’t want to know even, unless she comes and tells me, ‘Dad, this is happening’. I’m there for her 24/7, if I’m needed. But, I’m not needed in her life at all,” said the actor.
On Palak’s dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan
Raja was then asked how he feels when he sees rumours about Palak dating Ibrahim. The actor says he never got the chance to feel possessive, so it doesn’t matter if she’s dating Ibrahim. Raja went on to say that if he isn’t valued, there’s nothing he can do about it. Citing his father as an example, he stated that his father tells him things because he listens to him.
“How does it even matter if they’re together or not? I don’t feel anything. She’s not living in isolation in some jungle for it to be a big deal. It matters to a father if the daughter has maintained a relationship. Ask her mother how she feels about it. Why should I care? I am just a biological father, that’s what I was told. I have nothing to do with her, I was told. What do you want me to feel?” said the actor.
About Raja Chaughary and Shweta Tiwari
Raja and Shweta married in 1998, and their daughter, Palak, was born in 2000. Shweta filed for divorce in 2007, complaining that she faced domestic violence due to his alcoholism. She also stated that he would get physically abusive, as well as turn up on the sets of her TV shows and misbehave. Raja denied these claims in the recent interview. Their divorce was granted in 2012.
Raja married corporate professional Shveta Sood in 2015. He revealed that she was a friend who helped him during his divorce proceedings. He even moved to Delhi with her, but they divorced in 2022 due to issues stemming from his alcoholism. Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013, and their son, Reyansh Kohli, was born in 2016. In 2019, she filed a case of domestic violence against him, and he was taken into custody.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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