Raja Chaudhary says Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav came crying to him after split: ‘Jab uska firse chakkar chala…’

Television actor Shweta Tiwari's troubled married life once grabbed headlines. The actor was initially married to Raja Chaudhary but parted ways after accusing him of domestic violence. She later married actor Abhinav Kohli, but the marriage didn't last long. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Raja claimed that Abhinav came crying to him after their divorce. Raja Chaudhary says Abhinav Kohli came to him crying after divorce from Shweta Tiwari.

Raja claimed that Shweta introduced ex-husband Abhinav as a brother and said, "Uske bhai the. Kehti toh sabko bhai thi. Are Kohli (Abhinav Kohli) ko bhi bhai bhai kehti thi. 'Bhai hai mera, bhai ka dost hai'. Badme voh lover bann gaya, husband bann gaya. Bad story (They were her brothers. She used to call everyone her brother. She used to call Kohli her brother. She said 'He is my brother's friend.' Later he became a lover and then husband)."

Raja accused Shweta of keeping their daughter Palak away from him, and not letting Abhinav meet his son despite having court permission. He added, "Dubara jab Shweta ne shaadi ki (Abhinav se) toh voh ladka bhi rote rote aaya mere pass jab uska firse chakkar chala ki main kya karun btaaun. Voh bola, ‘Main toh uske saath tha jab aapka divorce case chala ab merepe aise apda aagyi (When Shweta got married again (to Abhinav), that man also came to me crying when she had another thing. He asked me, 'What should I do, tell me? I was with her when your divorce case was going on, and now this disaster has fallen upon me).’”

Shweta Tiwari's marriages

In 1998, Shweta tied the knot with Raja Chaudhary in an intimate wedding ceremony and welcomed their daughter Palak Tiwari in 2002. However, in 2007, Shweta filed for divorce, citing issues of alcoholism and accusing Raja of domestic abuse. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

In 2013, Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli after dating for about three years. They were blessed with a son, Reyansh, born on 27 November 2016. In 2019, Shweta filed a domestic violence complaint against him, accusing him of abuse and alleged harassment directed at herself and her daughter, Palak. The couple later parted ways.