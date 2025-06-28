Raja Chaudhary calls Shweta Tiwari ‘unpadh’, claims he planned Palak Tiwari's future: ‘Padhai likhai tumne ki nahi…’

Television actor Shweta Tiwari's first husband, Raja Chaudhary, recently got candid about their divorce and defended himself against the allegations of physical abuse. In an interview with Hindi Rush, he even called Shweta "illiterate" and claimed that he planned the future of their daughter, Palak Tiwari. Raja Chaudhary calls ex-wife Shweta Tiwari illiterate.

Raja revealed that, if given a chance, he would like to ask Shweta why she didn't resolve the matter between the two of them instead of involving the police. He further stated that he believed Shweta's then-circle helped her a lot to end the marriage.

Raja Chaudhary slams Shweta Tiwari for being ‘arrogant’ after earning money

When asked if Shweta was the earning member and he was looking after the child at home, Raja said, "You could say that. She was earning more, I was earning less. I was working too, but does that even matter? A man earns his whole life — the day a woman earns, she feels it was her money. Aadmi toh kabhi nahi kehta yeh mera paisa hai. Aurat ka paisa aurat ka paisa hogaya, ajeeb natak hai. Fir baatien hongi ki kandhe se kandha milake chalenge, barabari karenge, abey kahan ho barabari ke layak? Chaar rupay dekhke tumhari neyaat badal gayi (A man never says, ‘this is my money.’ But a woman’s money suddenly becomes a woman’s money. It’s a strange drama. Then there will be talk about walking shoulder to shoulder, about equality — but where’s the capability for equality? Your intentions changed just by seeing a little money)."

Raja Chaudhary calls Shweta Tiwari ‘illiterate’

He claimed that, as Shweta didn't study herself, it was he who planned the future of Palak, and said, "Tumne paise dekhe nahi, bachpan se tumne gareebi ki zindagi ji hai, chawl main rahe ho, achanak se jab paise aaye toh dimaag kharab hojaata hai logon ka. Padhai likhai tumne ki nahi hai, unpadh tum vaise ho, jhoote duniya jee rahe ho, toh jab aap kaam karne lagte ho toh the person doesn't remain same. she became a businesswoman (You hadn’t seen money before, you lived a life of poverty since childhood, grew up in a chawl. When money suddenly comes, it messes with people’s minds. You weren’t educated, you’re illiterate in that sense, living a fake life — so when you start working). ‘I earned it, it’s my money’ — what did you even earn? Did you arrive on this earth alone? I don’t understand how anyone in a family can even say something like ‘this is my money’. It’s our money. But if that’s the extent of her thinking, what can anyone do?"

Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari’s relationship

Raja and Shweta married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. However, in 2007, Shweta filed for divorce citing issues such as alcoholism and accusing him of domestic violence. Their divorce was finalised in 2012. Since then, Palak has lived with Shweta.