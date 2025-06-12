Salman Khan asked, ‘life mein agey kuch karna hain’ to 18-year-old Palak Tiwari, suggested working as an AD

Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in the Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Before that the actor worked behind the camera as an assistant director in Antim: The Final Truth. It was Salman who recommended Palak that she first see how a film is made and what happens on set, before she steps infront of the camera. (Also read: Palak Tiwari opens up about competition with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan: ‘Why should I think about anyone else?’) Palak Tiwari shared that she is grateful to Salman Khan for suggesting her to first see what it takes to become an actor.

What Salman told Palak

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, by Mashable India, Palak opened up about how Salman sir helped her and how he has been a mentor from the beginning of her career. She said, “It was at some Bigg Boss reunion, where Salman sir told my mom how tall I had become. He then said, ‘Kuch karna warna he life mein (Have you thought of anything with your life)?’ I said, ‘Yes sir I want to be an actor, sir.’ I was 17-18. He said that before you become an actor you need to learn what happens behind the camera. He is such a cool guy. I said okay, because you know as an actor one can take things for granted very easily.”

On getting star-struck

Palak went on add that she is always star-struck in front of Salman, “I’ve done a whole film with him, whenever I meet him till date, or even if I get a message from him, I get star-struck. I usually don’t get star-struck, you can make anyone sit in front of me. But when he’s in front of me, I stop speaking and start stuttering. He just changed my entire personality. Then he said, ‘Aaram se bolo (speak without hesitation).'”

On the work front, Palak was last seen in the film Bhootnii, which was released earlier this month and starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh.