Palak Tiwari opens up about competition with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan: ‘Why should I think about anyone else?’

Palak talks about her competition with Ananya, Suhana

Palak was in conversation with Mashable India when she was asked about how she handles performance pressure when compared to her contemporaries, such as Ananya, Suhana, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who debuted around the same time.

Palak pondered and said, "I try not to take any pressure because pressure acts as a hindrance when you are trying to do your best work. Also, I find acting, most therapeutic. It has been my childhood dream to be an actor. I am most happy when I am in front of the camera. I am content that I am able to fulfil my dreams, so why should I think about anyone else? People will talk, and it will come to me later, but that can all be handled. For now, I am happy that I am acting."

Palak also mentioned that all her peers meet at parties and discuss their struggles. “Everyone is on their journey. Everyone is going through a challenging time because it is hard to make a name for yourself at such a young age. We are all finding ourselves as performers, even Bollywood is reshaping its future, but I am sure we will figure it out,” Palak said.

Palak Tiwari's recent work

Palak was last seen in the film Bhootnii, which was released earlier this month and starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The film was directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt.