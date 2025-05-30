Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Sara Ali Khan teases Ibrahim Ali Khan as they take his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari out for a movie. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
May 30, 2025 12:36 PM IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen heading into a theatre in Mumbai's Juhu area on Thursday, accompanied by his sister Sara and girlfriend Palak Tiwari.

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari had a movie night out in Mumbai on Thursday. The trio quickly dodged photos and entered the theatre, sparking speculation about a possible romance between Ibrahim and Palak once again. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's sweet gesture at Bhootnii premiere reignites dating rumours with Palak Tiwari. Watch

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari left in the same car.
Sara, Ibrahim and Palak get papped

Ibrahim was seen heading into a theatre in Mumbai's Juhu area on Thursday, accompanied by his sister Sara and Palak.

In a video, which has surfaced on social media, Ibrahim was seen blushing as Sara and Palak approached him. In fact, it seems he was caught off guard by the paparazzi. He looked away nervously when he saw the photographers, avoiding the cameras.

Sara was visibly amused by the same and playfully teased her younger brother Ibrahim as he stood by, sporting a shy smile. On the other hand, Ibrahim kept his eyes on the elevator doors, clearly trying to avoid the cameras.

 

Once it opened, the three quietly stepped in, keeping their backs to the photographers. After watching the movie, Ibrahim, Sara and Palak left in the same car. Ibrahim was in the driver’s seat.

This isn’t the first time the trio has been spotted hanging out together. They were previously seen vacationing in Goa.

Ibrahim on his bond with Palak

For quite some time, Ibrahim was rumoured to have been dating Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Ibrahim recently addressed the dating rumours in an interview with Filmfare and clarified whether they were more than just friends.

He was asked if he could ‘talk about a certain Miss Palak Tiwari’, but he seemed wary of addressing it or going into too much detail. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all." Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together numerous times in public, and it was even rumoured that they vacationed together in the Maldives and Goa. Palak has also maintained in interviews that they’re friends.

About Palak and Ibrahim’s work

Palak was last seen in film Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film was released earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, which was released on Netflix. The film, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, was criticised for its subpar plot and acting. He has also shot for a film with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

