Ibrahim Ali Khan's sweet gesture at Bhootnii premiere reignites dating rumours with Palak Tiwari. Watch

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan turned heads at the screening of the film The Bhootnii in Mumbai as he showed up to support actor Palak Tiwari, fueling renewed speculation about their rumoured romance. And it is his sweet gesture for Palak which is melting hearts on social media. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan finally reveals if he's dating Palak Tiwari: ‘She's sweet’ The rumours around Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan have been around for over a year now.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shows support for Palak Tiwari

On Wednesday, Ibrahim was seen supporting Palak at the screening of her film, which was also attended by her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her half-brother, Reyansh Kohli. Ibrahim opted for a sleek black tee and blue denim for the outing but kept a low profile by swiftly entering the theatre without posing for photographers. Notably, Ibrahim avoided getting clicked with Palak, who shone in a green salwar-kurta, posing happily with her mom and brother.

A video from the screening shows Ibrahim having a blast with Reyansh, Palak's brother, as they laugh, high-five, and share playful moments. The two seemed completely at ease with each other, even sharing funny hand gestures and sweet giggles. The video is winning hearts in the virtual world, with many social media users dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Despite not confirming their relationship, Ibrahim and Palak's frequent public appearances and visible support for each other continue to fuel romance rumours.

Ibrahim on his bond with Palak

For quite some time, Ibrahim was rumoured to have been dating Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Talking to Filmfare, Ibrahim finally addressed the dating rumours and clarified if they were more than just friends.

He was asked if he could ‘talk about a certain Miss Palak Tiwari’, but he seemed wary of addressing it or going into too much detail. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all." Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together numerous times in public, and it was even rumoured that they vacationed together in the Maldives and Goa. Palak has also maintained in interviews that they’re friends.

Palak and Ibrahim’s upcoming work

Palak is seen in film Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film was released in cinemas on May 1.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, which was released on Netflix. The film, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, was criticised for its subpar plot and acting. He has also shot for a film with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.