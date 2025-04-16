Ibrahim Ali Khan finally reveals if he's dating Palak Tiwari: ‘She's sweet’

Even before Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted with Netflix’s Nadaaniyan, he was rumoured to have been dating Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Talking to Filmfare, Ibrahim finally addressed the dating rumours and clarified if they were more than just friends. (Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan says paparazzi doesn't let brothers Taimur, Jehangir breathe: ‘That’s not how it used to be’) Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan after celebrated New Year's Eve together in 2024.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on rumours of dating Palak Tiwari

Ibrahim was asked if he could ‘talk about a certain Miss Palak Tiwari’, but he seemed wary of addressing it or going into too much detail. He just claimed that she was a ‘good friend’ and that she was ‘sweet’. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.” Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted together numerous times in public, and it was even rumoured that they vacationed together in Maldives and Goa. Palak has also maintained in interviews that they’re friends.

Ibrahim also revealed that he had a crush on Deepika Padukone growing up. He said he realised his dad Saif was famous when he worked with Deepika, “I remember I was like seven or eight years old. My dad was shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in the UK. What a movie! And I was like, wow. Deepika Padukone. That’s when I had my first crush ever. I was so small and I was obsessed with her. I was like I want to see Deepika. And that’s when I realised my dad is a big actor. Deepika Padukone is doing a movie with him.”

Upcoming work

Ibrahim debuted in 2025 with Shauna Gautam’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, which was released on Netflix. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor in the lead and was criticised for its subpar plot and acting. The actor shot for a film with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is also working on a film with Sreeleela. Palak debuted with the web series Rosie and was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.