Fans think Siddharth Anand's cryptic post is about Deepika Padukone in Shah Rukh Khan's King

Recently there were reports of Deepika Padukone being roped in for Siddharth Anand’s Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer King. However, the director’s cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) is now making people believe that the rumours might not be true after all. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reunite on screen for first time since daughter Dua's birth; fans can't keep calm. Watch) Deepika Padukone was rumoured to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.

Siddharth Anand’s cryptic post

On Monday, Siddharth took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and simply posted, “False.” While he did not provide any more context, fans took it to mean that either Deepika was not in King or that she wasn’t playing the role it was speculated she was playing. One fan commented, “Does it mean, #DeepikaPadukone is not in #KING???” Another opined, “Deepika not part of King is confirmed.” One fan even suggested, “Bring someone from South Industry.” Many, however, seemed to believe that it meant Deepika was not in the film.

The rumours surrounding King

Rumours have been swirling for the last few days that Deepika is reuniting with Shah Rukh after Jawan for King. A Peeping Moon report claimed that she would play Suhana’s mother and Shah Rukh’s former lover in the film. Fans were split to hear the news; some were excited about it, seeing as how after her debut with the actor in Om Shanti Om, she worked with him in some good films later too. Others were not so impressed with her playing a mother ‘yet again’.

About King

While nothing much is known about King, it is confirmed that Siddharth is directing it and Suhana and Abhishek also star in it with Shah Rukh. This will be Suhana’s theatrical debut after her acting debut with Netflix’s The Archies. Munjya actor Abhay Verma has also reportedly been roped in for the project. The film’s shooting is yet to begin and a release date is yet to be announced.