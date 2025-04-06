Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reunite on screen for first time since daughter Dua's birth; fans can't keep calm. Watch

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred together in a new advertisement for an air conditioner for the first time after welcoming their baby Dua Padukone Singh. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the brand shared a video featuring Deepika and Ranveer Singh. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone says India has been ‘robbed’ of Oscars many times, recalls RRR win made her emotional) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from their new ad.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh star in new ad

In the video, Ranveer talks about how guests at their party were enjoying their air conditioners and not Deepika's food or stories. When Deepika gets angry at him, he wins her over with a sweet line. He then gets a kiss from her. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, “This is the best ad, from my favorites.”

Fans are in love with couple

A fan said, "Sweetest thing l have watched today though l forgot to get my popcorns." "DeepVeer lookin' so stunning together," a comment read. "Ma'am, you're looking sooooooó Beautiful," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "The cutest couple. Love how she kisses him at the end." “We miss you both together on the big screen!” said another fan. Another comment read, “Such a sweet couple. God bless.”

About Deepika's family

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Deepika and Ranveer last Diwali introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”

About Deepika's recent film

Fans saw Deepika and Ranveer last in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again. In the film, Deepika played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, while Ranveer reprised his role of Simmba from his earlier film.. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Deepika is yet to announce her next project.