Deepika Padukone says India has been ‘robbed’ of Oscars many times, recalls RRR win made her emotional

Actor Deepika Padukone feels there are several Indian films deserved to win Oscars but they were ‘robbed’ many times. The actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday evening to share a new video where she was seen getting ready for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. In the video, she talked about the Oscars, and recalled the moment when she was present at the ceremony to see India win one for RRR song Naatu Naatu. (Also read: Anora director Sean Baker makes Oscars history with 4 wins for the same movie) Deepika Padukone introduced the RRR song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars. (AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What Deepika said

In the video, Deepika said that there was one win at this year's Oscars which made her very happy. That was the Oscar for Best Actor for actor Adrien Brody, who won for The Brutalist.

On RRR's win

Has there been an Oscar been that has been a personal win for her? Deepika said, “India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel like has got snubbed. Whether its movies, whether its talent… But I remember being in the audience and when they announced RRR, I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian I had really nothing to do with that movie but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal.” RRR won in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu in 2023.

The video contained glimpses from Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, Rahi Anil Barve's Tumbadd and Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox. All of these films received critical acclaim in recent years, but were not nominated for Oscars.

At the 97th Academy Awards, Anora was the big winner, claiming 5 Oscars. It won for Best Picture, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, while Sean Baker won for Best Director, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

Deepika was in Paris, where attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, the main courtyard of the Louvre Palace. She is the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier.