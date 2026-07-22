Lucky break up? Ferran Torres's ‘ended’ relationship with GF Martina Hunter days before World Cup final, report says

Many doubted Ferran Torres, but the Barcelona forward delivered what may be Spain's most significant goal since Andrés Iniesta's iconic strike. Ferran Torres reportedly made a major personal decision during the World Cup campaign. (Instagram)

His clinical finish slipped past a crowd of Argentine defenders attempting to block it and finally beat Emiliano Martínez, who had already produced 10 saves in that World Cup final for Argentina.

Private life In spotlight However, as Spain celebrates its World Cup triumph, a surprising revelation linked to Ferran Torres' personal life has begun making headlines. The Spain No. 7 reportedly made a major personal decision during the World Cup campaign.

While it did not happen immediately before the final, the decision is believed to have been made during Spain's World Cup knockout-stage campaign.

Breakup done days before final According to Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos, as reported by Bild, Ferran Torres ended his relationship with influencer Martina Hunter before Spain's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Belgium on July 10.

After speaking to sources close to both individuals, De Hoyos said, "I have spoken with people close to both of them, and they confirm that the romance is over, at least for now."

The journalist had also shared an Instagram video discussing the situation on July 9.