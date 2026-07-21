FIFA deletes red card given to Argentina's Leandro Paredes for jabbing Spain's Eric Garcia, no disciplinary action yet

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final came to a rowdy end after Argentina's Leandro Paredes was seen involved in an ugly brawl with Spain players post the final whistle. Following the 0-1 defeat at the hands of La Roja at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the Argentinian players were seen in an altercation with members of the Spain team as the latter celebrated their success. When the cameras picked up Paredes seemingly jabbing Eric Garcia in the throat, the commentators announced that a red card was issued to the midfielder. FIFA has confirmed that no disciplinary action was taken on Paredes. (AFP)

However, according to a BBC report, the red card issued to Paredes was later deleted, and FIFA has confirmed that no disciplinary action was taken at that time.

It was incorrectly reported in FIFA's commentator information system that Paredes had been sent off by referee Slavko Vincic for pushing Garcia by the throat.

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Meanwhile, FIFA has formed a disciplinary committee, and a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor has also been appointed to get to the bottom of what really happened after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium.

Any player or coach found guilty of involvement in the fracas could face suspension, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) may also be fined. After Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina, secured by Ferran Torres' goal, members of the Argentine team and their backroom staff were seen in multiple altercations with Spain players.

Nahuel Molina, Paredes, Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala all appeared to be involved.

What really happened? The flashpoint appeared to come as Spain midfielder Rodri, who had been substituted during extra time, ran from the bench to celebrate with his teammates. As he passed Argentina defender Nahuel Molina, contact between the two sparked an exchange that quickly escalated. Garcia stepped in to support his teammate before Argentina midfielder Paredes became involved, appearing to jab Garcia in the throat during the altercation.

The confrontation intensified as Spain substitute Gavi attempted to intervene but was knocked to the ground by Thiago Almada. Paredes was then seen pushing Gavi in the face, while Ayala appeared to grab Garcia by the throat before seemingly striking Spain midfielder Dani Olmo as tensions continued to rise.

Under Article 13 of FIFA's disciplinary code, sanctions can be imposed for offensive behaviour, violations of fair play and actions that bring football or FIFA into disrepute.

Although lengthy suspensions on that scale appear unlikely for the Argentina players involved, the national team has repeatedly found itself under FIFA scrutiny in recent years.

Argentina could also face additional scrutiny over a political banner displayed during celebrations after their victory over England at this World Cup. Several players held a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine"), a message that has previously resulted in sanctions.

The Argentine Football Association was fined in 2014 after displaying a similar banner before an international friendly, and FIFA could also examine the involvement of the players who displayed it.