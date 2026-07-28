Xbox outage update: Angry gamers flood X demanding answers and refunds as investigation continues; 'Ruined my day'

Xbox has acknowledged multiple issues affecting its online services, following reports from users worldwide about problems with the Xbox Network. The outage has continued for around 15 hours, with several functions still facing "significant issues," including account and profile, games and gaming, store and subscriptions, and apps and mobile. Xbox users worldwide report being unable to sign in or play games amid an ongoing network outage. ((Unsplash/Representative image))

Xbox gives latest update The issues include trouble signing into network services, disconnections, and games disappearing from the storefront.

In the latest update, Xbox said that things are slowly getting better, “XBOX incident update: we apologize for the long-running nature of this issue. Things are slowly improving, though players worldwide may still experience failures launching games, along with potential sign-in and purchase issues”

In the previous update, Xbox has said, “Another update on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue: our teams are focused on multiple investigation angles and remain hard at work. Thanks for your patience while teams keep working - we'll share more details as they become available here.”

In the first update, Xbox wrote, “We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games. Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue."

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Gamers react with anger online The outage has triggered strong reactions on X.

One user wrote, “Imagine owning games you can't even play. Digital and physical games are currently unplayable for thousands of Xbox users worldwide. Do you think gamers should be compensated for these outages?”

Another user compared it to the recent PlayStation outage: “Somehow Xbox has topped PlayStation. Can't play digital or disc based games cause of the Xbox online network being down. But yeah tell me how sweet the all digital future is, one network issue and the system is useless.”

One user speculated, “I heard Anonymous were responsible for the Playstation outage. Are they doing the same thing to Xbox?”

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“I don’t even understand how this is still an issue 12 hours later, I just wanna download Skyrim," wrote another.

Another user demanded compensation, writing, “Going to need a partial refund for this, it will be expected!”

“Had us in the first half ngl. Fix your sh-t. It’s been over 12 hours or go eat a bag of d---s," wrote another.

“Thanks for ruining my only day off this week. Awesome service I pay for. Maybe I'll get 20 min of gaming in today before bed.”

The timeline for the resumption of services has not been disclosed.

The Xbox outage comes less than a week after a similar disruption hit Sony's PlayStation Network. The timing is awkward for Sony, which is already facing criticism over its plan to end physical discs for new PlayStation titles by 2028.