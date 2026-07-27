Xbox reacts to outage: What does the 0x87e107df error mean? Here's why local trouble shooting may not work

Microsoft's Xbox services on Monday faced a significant disruption, preventing thousands of players from accessing games and online functionalities. Many Xbox users report the 0x87e107df error, saying Xbox Live can't validate digital games. (AFP)

In conjunction with the Xbox outage, several users reported encountering the 0x87e107df error code, which generally shows that Xbox Live is unable to validate digital game licenses.

Xbox outage: Here's what users said about 0x87e107df error Multiple players reported that they could not start games even though their consoles were still connected to Xbox Live. Additionally, some experienced network-related notifications, challenges in modifying console settings, and persistent license verification errors.

Many users also took to social media to discuss the 0x87e107df error, stating that rebooting their consoles or re-establishing their internet connection did not fix the issue. Furthermore, some players impacted by the outage mentioned that games like Dead by Daylight were failing to load correctly.

“Literally hoped on reddit to check. At least now I know it’s down," one wrote on Reddit.

“I cant even play cod Black Ops 2 it wont sign into XBOX LIVE i play it backwards compatible on the series X btw pls fix it,” another said on X.

“4 hours later and finally acknowledge the problem smh,” a third user quipped.