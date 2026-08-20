TorBox down status: Latest update as users report widespread outage; how to fix ‘can’t log in' issue

TorBox was facing problems on August 19 and users took to social media to voice their complaints. TorBox is a a cloud-based debrid service and download platform. TorBox was reportedly down for users on August 19. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The status page noted ‘Some services are down’. Meanwhile, users complained on social media. As per the page, there appeared to be some issues with API and CDN. TorBox noted that their teams were checking the issues.

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API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of rules which allows different software programs to exchange dynamic data, while a CDN (Content Delivery Network) is a global network of servers that stores and delivers static web content (like images and videos) from locations that are closest to the user. This helps websites load faster.

TorBox down: Users lodge complaints online One asked “torbox down?”. Another added “Appears down at the moment.” Yet another complained “Its down I cant even login.”

However, TorBox has not issued any explanation for the outage, and have only acknowledged that they're facing troubles. A timeline for the issues to be fixed has not been provided yet either.

What did TorBox post last? While many have taken to replying to TorBox posts to flag the issues they are facing, the company's last post has nothing to do with the current reported outage. The TorBox admin appeared to be having a fair amount of fun resharing a post by Doritos, the chips company.

While Doritos wrote “brb gotta go touch grass,” TorBox commented “all these other accounts getting on my x post meta.”