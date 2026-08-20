TorBox down status: Latest update as users report widespread outage; how to fix ‘can’t log in' issue
TorBox was facing problems on August 19 and users took to social media to voice their complaints.
TorBox was facing problems on August 19 and users took to social media to voice their complaints. TorBox is a a cloud-based debrid service and download platform.
The status page noted ‘Some services are down’. Meanwhile, users complained on social media. As per the page, there appeared to be some issues with API and CDN. TorBox noted that their teams were checking the issues.
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API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of rules which allows different software programs to exchange dynamic data, while a CDN (Content Delivery Network) is a global network of servers that stores and delivers static web content (like images and videos) from locations that are closest to the user. This helps websites load faster.
TorBox down: Users lodge complaints online
One asked “torbox down?”. Another added “Appears down at the moment.” Yet another complained “Its down I cant even login.”
However, TorBox has not issued any explanation for the outage, and have only acknowledged that they're facing troubles. A timeline for the issues to be fixed has not been provided yet either.
What did TorBox post last?
While many have taken to replying to TorBox posts to flag the issues they are facing, the company's last post has nothing to do with the current reported outage. The TorBox admin appeared to be having a fair amount of fun resharing a post by Doritos, the chips company.
While Doritos wrote “brb gotta go touch grass,” TorBox commented “all these other accounts getting on my x post meta.”
TorBox down: How to fix ‘can’t log in' issue
If one faces login issues with TorBox, they can try and fix them by disabling the ad-blocker or VPN, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, or using Incognito mode in a different browser.
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Still, if authentication loops or unknown errors persist, one can use the password reset link on the sign-in page to bypass confirmation glitches. However, given the widespread nature of complaints and TorBox's own acknowledgement of issues, a user-end fix is unlikely to solve the matter.
TorBox: List of past outages and concerns
Today's outage is the most recent in a series of concerns that TorBox has addressed for users. On August 18, too, they noted there was an ‘issue with our database is causing issues on the API’. Later, TorBox added “We have identified that an attacker has been hitting our database. We will look further into protecting ourselves from preventing this from happening. As of now, everything is back live.”
There was another general outage reported on August 8, which was also resolved later.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More