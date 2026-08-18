Why is Google Home not working? Users report Google Nest Hub outage; 'endless loading'
More than 200 people have reported facing server issues on Downdetector at the time of reporting.
Many users reported issues with the Google Nest app on Monday night. More than 200 people have reported facing server issues on Downdetector at the time of reporting.
Users reported devices showing messages such as “Hmm, something went wrong,” failing to respond to voice commands or remaining stuck on endless loading screens.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector, the majority of reported issues were linked to server connections. Around 74% of user complaints involved server connection problems, while 24% were related to the Google Home app. Website-related issues accounted for about 1% of reports.
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Google Nest outage leaves users unable to control smart devices
The outage appears to have affected multiple Google Nest products, including Nest Hub displays, Google Nest speakers and Google Home devices.
Many users reported that their devices were unable to connect to Google servers. Since Google Nest products depend heavily on cloud-based services, server-side disruptions can prevent basic functions even when the hardware is working correctly.
Several users said restarting their devices did not fix the problem. Some reported that their Google Nest Hub displays continued loading indefinitely even after multiple reboots.
“Google Nest and Google Mini non-responsive. Rebooting futile,” one user wrote on Downdetector. Another user reported “endless loading on Google Home display after delayed response and rebooting.”
One user wrote, “ALL of my lights have dissipated from google (2) My wake up alarm is gone. (3) I told google to sync and it was unable to. I'm hoping the sync problem is because google is working on this problem.---- (4) Unplug / Replugging all devices DID NOT WORK. I rebooted my router- NO HELP. Google still says it has trouble synking.”
Google has not yet issued an official statement confirming the cause of the outage or provided an estimated timeline for a fix. The company’s official Google Nest support channels continue to be the primary source for service updates.
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What users can do while Google Home services remain disrupted
Google Nest outages have occurred previously due to server issues, app failures or connectivity problems. In most cases, users are advised to check internet connections, restart devices and ensure the Google Home app is updated. However, widespread server problems generally require a fix from Google’s side.
Google Home users can also monitor updates through Google’s support pages and outage reporting platforms. The company usually resolves temporary service disruptions through backend fixes without requiring users to reset their devices.
As of the latest reports, Google has not confirmed when normal service will resume. Users affected by the disruption are waiting for further updates from the company.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More