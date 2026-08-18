Apex Legends servers down? Users report 'unable to connect to EA servers' error amid outage
According to Downdetector, reports began rising around 6:55 p.m. EDT on Monday, with users encountering the "Unable to connect to EA servers" error.
Update: Apex Legends is back up for players in the US after a brief outage on Monday evening. During the outage, users reported the “Unable to connect to EA servers” error, along with problems launching the game and logging in. Several frustrated players took to social media and Downdetector to report the issues they were experiencing.
Also Read: Is Bluesky down again? Users report widespread app issues amid outage
Initial report: Apex Legends players in the US are reporting server issues. According to Downdetector, outage reports began rising around 6:55 p.m. EDT on Monday, with users encountering the “Unable to connect to EA servers” error. Some players also reported problems launching the game and logging in.
One user wrote, “Servers in Missouri are terrible.”
Another said, “Horrendous lag atp in DFW.”
A third user posted, “The one time I wanna play on my Xbox and Apex Legends is down.”
Another added, "Y'all already know if you keep giving them money they're never going to fix the servers but you don't care as a community so."
EA has not yet responded to the outage reports.
Also Read: Claude AI down: Users report ‘authentication service unavailable’ error amid outage
About Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale and hero shooter developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The game features squad-based matches in which players choose from a roster of Legends, each with unique abilities. Its classic Battle Royale mode supports up to 60 players, with teams fighting to be the last squad standing.
The latest outage is not the first time Apex Legends players have reported connectivity problems. EA's support page advises players experiencing connection errors to check the game’s server status and @PlayApex for updates. The company also notes that some connection errors can occur during server maintenance or downtime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More