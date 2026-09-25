Who is Turhan Mildon? Net worth in focus as Alina Habba, Trump's former lawyer, set to marry Turkish businessman

Turkish businessman Turhan Mildon is in the spotlight ahead of his reported marriage to Alina Habba, former personal lawyer and adviser to US President Donald Trump. Mildon, CEO of Miller Holding and vice chairman of Turkish football club Çorum FK, is scheduled to marry Habba in New York on September 26, according to Türkiye Today. Turhan Mildon, CEO of Miller Holding, is set to marry Alina Habba, former lawyer and adviser to Donald Trump, in New York. (X/@PaulRudnickNY)

Mildon confirmed the couple's relationship, saying they met in the United States through a mutual friend who was serving as an ambassador. He also rejected speculation that the marriage was intended to establish political connections.

“This marriage has no political purpose,” Mildon said, according to Türkiye Today.

Who is Turhan Mildon? Mildon is a third-generation member of the family behind Miller Holding, a Turkish business group with interests in international investment, construction and other industries. The company's official leadership page identifies Mildon as its CEO.

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His official biography says he became involved in the family business at a young age before focusing on international project development, investment management and strategic partnerships.

Mildon has been associated with projects through Miller Holding and its subsidiary Milvest, including investments in infrastructure, healthcare, residential developments and logistics, according to his biography and company material. His business activities have included a significant focus on international projects, particularly in Africa.

Mildon's profile also extends into football. He serves as vice chairman of Çorum FK, with his involvement in the club reported by Türkiye Today.

What is Turhan Mildon's net worth? Mildon's wealth has attracted attention following news of his wedding to Habba. However, there is no independently verified public figure for his personal net worth as of September 2026.

A Milli Gazete report said there was no verified Forbes valuation or publicly disclosed figure for Mildon's personal wealth.

Some media reports have described Mildon as a billionaire. The Daily Beast used that description in a report about the couple. However, that does not establish an independently verified net-worth figure.

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Miller Holding's official website identifies Mildon as CEO but does not publish an estimate of his personal fortune.

Alina Habba's Trump connection Habba represented Trump in several legal cases before taking on government-related roles during his second presidential term. She later served as a White House adviser and was appointed in March 2025 to lead the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey on an interim basis.

The planned wedding has brought renewed attention to Mildon's business background and Habba's former role in Trump's legal and political orbit. While Mildon's corporate positions and business activities are publicly documented, his personal net worth remains undisclosed.