Sundar Pichai, Sanjay Mehrotra: Who were the Indian-origin guests at Trump’s dinner with Xi Jinping?

Who were the Indian-origin people at the banquet.

The dinner was also attended by several prominent Indian-origin personalities, including leaders of top companies based in the US.

The dinner, hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the White House's East Room, was a part of Xi's three-day US visit, who is visiting with his wife Peng Liyuan. Follow LIVE updates from Xi's visit

US President Donald Trump hosted his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a lavish state dinner at the White House on Thursday night, which included the attendance of many high profile officials and tech giants, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

How does the attendance of tech leaders at the Trump-Xi summit reflect US-China relations?

How does the attendance of tech leaders at the Trump-Xi summit reflect US-China relations?

Why were prominent Indian-origin tech leaders invited to Trump's dinner with Xi Jinping?

Why were prominent Indian-origin tech leaders invited to Trump's dinner with Xi Jinping?

What were the key topics discussed during the Trump-Xi summit?

What were the key topics discussed during the Trump-Xi summit?

While no Indian government official was on the guest list, five Indian-origin guests were invited:

-Second Lady Usha Vance

-Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp.

-Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. and Google

-Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Micron Technology Inc.

-Sangeeta Mehrotra, wife of Sanjay Mehrotra

Also Read: Trump-Xi summit: What US and China agreed on and what it means for India

Who else was there? The guest list featured more than 130 people, including senior members of the Trump administration, US lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, business leaders, media personalities and members of the Trump family.

Among the prominent names were vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio, treasury secretary Scott Bessent, defense secretary Pete Hegseth, chief justice John Roberts, justice Amy Coney Barrett and justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The business and technology contingent included Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Lisa Su, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Bernard Arnault, among others

Here’s a full list President Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi Jinping

Vice President JD Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jeanette Rubio, wife of Marco Rubio

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

US Ambassador to China David Perdue

Bonnie Perdue, wife of David Perdue

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

John Freeman, husband of Scott Bessent

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

Marlo Greer, wife of Jamieson Greer

Cai Qi, member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee and chief of staff to Xi Jinping

Wang Yi, member of the Communist Party’s Politburo and China’s foreign minister

Vice Premier He Lifeng

Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao

Ma Zhaoxu, executive vice foreign minister

Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the US

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump

Michael Boulos, husband of Tiffany Trump

Viktor Knavs, father of Melania Trump

Arabella Kushner, daughter of Ivanka Trump

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.

Lori Huang, wife of Jensen Huang

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc.

Lisa Su, chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Daniel Lin, husband of Lisa Su

Tim Cook, executive chairman of Apple Inc.

John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president and secretary to the board of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange

Linda Mills, president of New York University

Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Communications Inc.

Tang Fangyu, director of the Communist Party Central Committee’s Central Policy Research Office

Finance Minister Lan Fo’an

Wang Dan, wife of Xie Feng

Zhou Hongxu, deputy director of the Communist Party Central Committee’s General Office and director of the Central Security Bureau

Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi Jinping

Hong Lei, assistant foreign minister and director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department

Cai Wei, assistant foreign minister and director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

Mao Ning, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy

Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng Liyuan

Zhang Yongchao, deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

Kelly Ortberg, chief executive officer of Boeing Co.

Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc.

Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive officer of Blackstone Inc.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI

Anna Brockman, wife of Greg Brockman

Miriam Adelson, controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google

Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, partner of Sergey Brin

Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin Corp.

Larry Culp, chairman and chief executive officer of GE Aerospace

Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc.

Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon.com Inc.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group and investor in ByteDance Ltd., TikTok’s developer

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies Inc.

Mary Barra, chair and chief executive officer of General Motors Co.

David Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Jane Fraser, chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Chief Justice John Roberts

Jane Sullivan Roberts, wife of John Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Jesse Barrett, husband of Amy Coney Barrett

Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, wife of Brett Kavanaugh

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana

Kelly Johnson, wife of Mike Johnson

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Amy Baier, wife of Bret Baier

Laura Ingraham, Fox News host

Representative Richard McCormick, a Republican from Georgia

Jesse Watters, Fox News host

Emma Watters, wife of Jesse Watters

David Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance Corp.

Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh

Jane Lauder, wife of Kevin Warsh

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Allison Lutnick, wife of Howard Lutnick

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe

Michelle Ratcliffe, wife of John Ratcliffe

Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser

Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff

Erin Scavino, wife of Dan Scavino

Attorney General Todd Blanche

Kristine Blanche, wife of Todd Blanche

Meredith O’Rourke, national finance director for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Kathryn Burgum, wife of Doug Burgum

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Sean Duffy

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling

Brad Gerstner, founder and chief executive officer of Altimeter Capital Management

Anthony Barra, husband of Mary Barra

Kathy Woods, wife of Darren Woods

Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer Inc.

David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler

Jeff Sprecher, husband of Kelly Loeffler

Katie Simpson, fiancée of Brad Gerstner

Representative Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri

Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Alexandre Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault and an executive at LVMH

Ryan McInerney, chief executive officer of Visa Inc.

Michael Miebach, chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc.

Sandra Lynn Ellison, wife of David Ellison

Cheryl Hines, wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Also Read: ‘Not a wrestle’: Xi Jinping warns Trump against ‘win-or-lose’ rivalry

Chinese CEO’s not present While some of America’s biggest technology and business leaders were invited, Chinese CEOs were conspicuously absent from the state dinner.

US and Chinese planners did discuss including several executives from some notable Chinese companies, according to a person familiar with the planning for the state visit who was not authorized to comment publicly, AP reported.

One obstacle that came up during the negotiations for the state visits was that the US side was slow to propose protocols and clarify the roles the Chinese CEOs would have during the state visit, the person said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the absence of Chinese business leaders.

Xi’s US visit This was Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second summit with Trump this year. The two leaders discussed artificial intelligence, trade, Taiwan, the Gulf and the Russia-Ukraine war as they sought to manage ties between the world’s two largest economies.

China said the leaders also discussed the Korean Peninsula, while giving no details of their conversation. AI emerged as a key focus, Reuters reported. Xi called for its development to remain under human control.

Xi's visit will wrap up on Friday after a visit to the US National Archives, home to the Declaration of Independence, which marks its 250th anniversary this year.

The Archives has a special exhibit marking the sesquicentennial, titled “The American Story,” which highlights the country’s accomplishments and advances, along with images depicting its darker moments.

(With inputs from AP)