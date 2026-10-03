flydubai plane's failed hijacking by Omani pilot brings back memories of 9/11
The flydubai incident has come as a shock to UAE as President Mohammed bin Zayed is totally against religious fundamentalism.
The failed hijacking of flydubai by radicalised Islamist Omani pilot Hamam Al-Hammami has brought back dark memories of the involvement of two Emirati pilots in crashing Flight UA 175 into the south tower of the World Trade Centre on 9/11. This has resulted in Abu Dhabi taking over the terror investigation, even though flight 1073 took off from Dubai for Tel Aviv.
While the hiring of Al Hammami by flydubai after he was banned for his Islamist views by Oman Air is part of the investigation, the incident has come as a shock to the UAE, as President Mohammed bin Zayed is totally against religious fundamentalism and has even banned the Muslim Brotherhood. The UAE runs a deradicalisation program, and Islamist views are taken to task by the Emirati intelligence.
Flight 1073 was saved from either crashing into the Saudi desert or perhaps at the Ben Gurion international airport or even Jerusalem if it had not been for the heroic efforts of Indian flight commander Captain Smit Machchar, who opened the cockpit door for intervention by passengers in spite of being stabbed by Al Hammami. With the Omani pilot managing to smuggle in a knife onboard the flight indicates larger conspiracy, the Indian pilot gave a message of zero tolerance and the Indian survivability to terror to the world.
Deep Dive
The attempted hijacking on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight could not have come at a worse time as the UAE was trying to recover economically from the missile, drone and unmanned combat air systems attack by Iran for siding with the US and Israel in the ongoing war. The UAE economy has taken a major hit in the Iran war, with expats leaving Dubai in droves and denting the thriving hospitality industry.
Although the UAE and Saudi kingdoms are tight-lipped on the results of the terror investigations, it is learnt that Israeli intelligence is also involved in unravelling the dastardly plot, as the Omani radical was clearly radicalised over Israel’s war on Gaza and the larger Palestine issue. The Palestine issue has been weaponised by the Left-Islamist cabal in the West over the years and has been used as a tool to mount violence and protests in Europe and the US, as they feel the Arab street can't vent their anger due to authoritarian regimes in the Middle East.
It is important for the Emirati and Israeli security agencies to unravel the entire plot and unearth the individuals, group, or country behind this failed terror strike, or people will fear flying from and via Middle-East airports or their airlines. Just like 9/11 changed the entire aviation security for passengers, Flight 1073 will put the focus on pilots and the crew. Turbulent times ahead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More