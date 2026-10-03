flydubai plane's failed hijacking by Omani pilot brings back memories of 9/11

The failed hijacking of flydubai by radicalised Islamist Omani pilot Hamam Al-Hammami has brought back dark memories of the involvement of two Emirati pilots in crashing Flight UA 175 into the south tower of the World Trade Centre on 9/11. This has resulted in Abu Dhabi taking over the terror investigation, even though flight 1073 took off from Dubai for Tel Aviv. People line up at Ben Gurion International Airport after a FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)

While the hiring of Al Hammami by flydubai after he was banned for his Islamist views by Oman Air is part of the investigation, the incident has come as a shock to the UAE, as President Mohammed bin Zayed is totally against religious fundamentalism and has even banned the Muslim Brotherhood. The UAE runs a deradicalisation program, and Islamist views are taken to task by the Emirati intelligence.

Flight 1073 was saved from either crashing into the Saudi desert or perhaps at the Ben Gurion international airport or even Jerusalem if it had not been for the heroic efforts of Indian flight commander Captain Smit Machchar, who opened the cockpit door for intervention by passengers in spite of being stabbed by Al Hammami. With the Omani pilot managing to smuggle in a knife onboard the flight indicates larger conspiracy, the Indian pilot gave a message of zero tolerance and the Indian survivability to terror to the world.