Natalie Harp: Five bombshell revelations about President Trump’s fiercely loyal White House aide amid Jon Ossoff row

Here are five of the biggest revelations about Harp 1. Harp worked in the White House without security clearance

Her role has now come under renewed scrutiny after Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff singled her out in a viral speech, bringing fresh attention to the aide whose influence has quietly grown around Trump.

From allegedly riding in an SUV trunk to keep up with Trump to becoming a key conduit for messages, news stories and Truth Social posts, Harp’s unusual access to the president has repeatedly raised eyebrows.

Natalie Harp has emerged as one of the most influential and fiercely loyal figures in Donald Trump ’s inner circle, despite remaining largely unknown to the wider public.

Why has Natalie Harp's relationship with Trump come under scrutiny?

Why has Natalie Harp's relationship with Trump come under scrutiny?

What unusual circumstances led Natalie Harp to travel in an SUV trunk with Trump?

What unusual circumstances led Natalie Harp to travel in an SUV trunk with Trump?

According to MS NOW, Natalie Harp worked at the White House for more than a year without obtaining the security clearance typically required for West Wing staff.

The report said Harp repeatedly declined to begin the clearance process, while her close access to President Donald Trump raised concerns among some White House officials because she could be present for sensitive conversations.

MS NOW reported that the issue eventually reached Trump, who personally intervened. Harp later completed the required paperwork and obtained a security clearance in recent months.

2. Harp once rode in an SUV trunk to follow Trump One of the most striking details concerns an October 2023 trip to a New York City courthouse.

According to two people familiar with the incident, Trump was preparing to leave his Trump Tower residence when staffers realized there was no room for Harp in the motorcade. A confrontation reportedly followed, with Harp insisting that Trump had personally asked her to accompany him.

When she was denied a seat, Harp climbed into the trunk of an SUV, according to the sources cited by CNN. The episode was also confirmed by a photograph obtained by the network.

The incident has become an illustration of how determined Harp was to remain close to Trump even when other staffers tried to keep her out of the president’s immediate orbit.

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3. Harp wrote Trump deeply personal letters Harp’s relationship with Trump has also drawn attention because of personal letters she wrote to him in 2023, according to The New York Times.

In the letters, Harp expressed intense gratitude and loyalty toward Trump. She wrote, “You are all that matters to me” and described him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life,” the Times reported.

In another letter, she wrote that she wanted to bring Trump joy and hoped they could get through a day without having to talk about work, according to the newspaper.

The letters have fueled scrutiny of the unusually close relationship between the president and his aide. The Times also reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Trump once said Harp was the only person on his team who cared about him.

Harp has not publicly addressed the letters or the broader scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Trump.

4. Trump’s trust in Harp has frustrated some aides According to CNN, Harp has become an important conduit between Trump and people outside the White House.

One Republican lawmaker told CNN that lawmakers sometimes contact Trump directly but make sure Harp knows about the communication. The lawmaker said Harp responds quickly and sometimes sends articles or notes to lawmakers on Trump's behalf.

A White House official disputed suggestions that Harp has difficulty working with colleagues, saying she collaborates with other staff members and helps direct relevant information to the appropriate people.

Still, CNN reported that some senior aides have been frustrated by Harp's presence during private meetings with Trump. One source said she has told others that she reports only to the president.

5. She was caught in row over Trump’s Truth Social account Harp's access to Trump's social media accounts has also drawn scrutiny.

Earlier this year, Trump posted and later deleted a racist video depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle. The post generated widespread criticism and forced the president and his aides to respond to the fallout.

According to CNN, people inside Trump's orbit privately speculated that Harp was responsible for the post because she was among a small group of aides with access to Trump's Truth Social account.

However, as per the report, those allies were reluctant to publicly identify her, partly because they feared doing so could strengthen Trump's support for her.

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Harp's profile surged again after Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff mentioned her during a speech attacking Trump.

Ossoff referred to Trump's travel with Harp aboard what he described as the president's “apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.” The reference concerned an incident in July in which Trump secretly boarded a smaller aircraft while leaving Turkey because of a threat from Iran, according to CNN report.

The episode has brought renewed attention to a figure who, despite her growing influence around Trump, remains relatively unfamiliar to the wider public.