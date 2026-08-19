Why is Natalie Harp ‘sylphlike’? Teeth draw reactions as Trump aide's photos go viral amid Jon Ossoff remark row

President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has been thrust into the spotlight after Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff made remarks about the 35-year-old. Natalie Harp, executive assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been in the spotlight after Senator Jon Ossoff's remarks sparked a backlash. (Getty Images via AFP) Ossoff criticized Trump saying he would rather ‘travel with Natalie’ than tend to matters of the country. Trump hit back saying the Democratic lawmaker was a ‘Pee-wee Herman’ lookalike. However, the remarks and subsequent fallout has thrust Harp firmly into the center of public attention. Amid this, a CNN report also noted that in 2023, when Harp was not given a seat in President Trump's motorcade, she jumped into the trunk of a SUV to accompany him to court amid his legal battles. Further, a New York Times article described Natalie Harp as ‘sylphlike’.

Deep Dive What does ‘sylphlike’ mean in relation to Natalie Harp? Why has Natalie Harp's appearance become a topic of discussion online? How has Natalie Harp responded to comparisons with Eva Braun?

Also Read | Natalie Harp draws Eva Braun comparisons amid explosive report on closeness with Trump; aide's Instagram in focus “The furor intensified the spotlight on this seldom-heard-from and sylphlike woman who has long fascinated and frustrated people around the president,” the article said. Why is Natalie Harp ‘sylphlike’? Natalie Harp has a naturally slender and petite frame which is why the NYT article referred to her as ‘sylphlike’. The Oxford dictionary notes that sylphlike is an adjective used for a woman or a girl who's ‘thin in an attractive way’. While Harp's frame is naturally thin, she's battled stage 2 bone cancer. Amid the interest in Natalie Harp, several of her photos were also widely shared online with many users focusing on Trump's aide's teeth. Natalie Harp's teeth in focus as Trump aide goes viral With photos of Natalie Harp circulating on social media, many have made remarks about her teeth. “Natalie harps teeth were well in attendance…this woman has got one colossal set of teeth,” one user remarked. A photo of Harp sharing a laugh with Trump was shared.

Another added “Look at her cryptid limbs. The giant diaper bag shes carrying. The teeth you can see a mile away…”. The photo showed Harp walking with Trump following suit.