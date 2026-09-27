78-year-old Indian-origin woman robbed of ₹13 lakh gold jewellery during evening walk in Canada

The footage shows an elderly woman walking on a sidewalk when an SUV stops beside her. A woman gets out of the vehicle, bends down, touches the elderly woman’s feet, and then hugs her.

A 78-year-old Indian-origin woman was robbed of gold jewellery worth around $20,000 (approximately ₹13 lakh) while out on her evening walk in Brampton, Canada . According to a report by CTV News, the incident took place on July 28 but came to light after Toronto police released footage of a similar incident involving a suspect believed to be the same woman who stole from the elderly woman.

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Gold jewellery worth ₹ 13 lakh stolen Speaking to CTV News, the victim’s son, Raghavendra Kumar, said that his mother does not speak English well and initially believed the woman was a neighbour. He said that the woman gained her trust before allegedly stealing her jewellery.

“For about 10 seconds, she was completely believing and trusting of that female,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, the woman placed a fake piece of jewellery around his mother’s neck while removing her real gold necklace. The suspects also allegedly took her gold bangles before leaving the area in an SUV.

Police have identified the woman seen in the footage shared by Kumar as a “person of interest” in the investigation. The white Chevrolet Equinox seen in connection with the incident has also been identified as a vehicle of interest. The theft still remains under investigation.

Kumar said that his mother was deeply shaken after realising that she had been robbed. He said she was “shivering” and “couldn’t walk” after the incident. “She eventually made it home but could not speak for a span of 30 minutes,” he said.

Kumar said that he was particularly concerned about his mother’s health as she has a heart condition. “When she rang the bell, I was tensed… because she’s already a heart patient. I was more worried about her health. I was least worried about the jewellery at that moment,” he said.

Kumar estimates that around 110 grams of gold jewellery was stolen, with a raw metal value of approximately $20,000. He said that the stolen jewellery held significant sentimental value for his mother.

“That jewellery is more emotional,” he said, adding, “My father passed away around 2008… the jewellery was gifted by my father when they got married in 1971.”

Kumar said that his father was a goldsmith and had made the jewellery himself for his wife.

Kumar also said that the incident has changed his mother’s daily routine. She used to look forward to evening walks during the summer, often walking around the neighbourhood and chatting with neighbours.

“She is completely low. She has stopped going for walks outside,” he said, adding that she now walks only in the backyard.

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Investigation underway Kumar said he collected CCTV footage from several homes in the neighbourhood and provided it to Peel Regional Police and CP24. He has also followed up with police every few weeks but said he has not received a significant update.

Peel Regional Police confirmed that they are investigating the July 28 incident and have reviewed the CCTV footage provided by Kumar.