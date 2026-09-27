Faridabad, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that it is essential to protect youth power from the grip of drugs and channelise their energy towards nation-building. Essential to protect youth from drugs: Haryana CM

Saini made these remarks while flagging off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Faridabad Namo Marathon-2026' from the historic Surajkund, where more than 1.35 lakh people participated, an official said.

Addressing the participants, Saini said, "A resounding voice against drugs has risen from the land of Faridabad through the Namo Marathon today."

He said the steps taken in the marathon are not merely a run on the roads, but are carrying forward Haryana's collective consciousness and resolve against drugs.

According to an official statement, more than 1.35 lakh people registered for the grand marathon organised in Faridabad, and almost all registered participants reached the venue to take part in the event.

Participants took part in different categories of the marathon covering 21 kilometres, 10 kilometres and 5 kilometres.

The chief minister said that Haryana's identity is defined by hard work, medals and valour. The youth of Haryana are known not for drugs, but for their hard work, talent and dedication towards their goals.

He called upon the youth to firmly say 'No' to drugs.

During the programme, Saini also administered a pledge to the large number of participants present, urging them to stay away from drugs and play their role in building a drug-free society.

"Parents and teachers should maintain open and regular communication with children. Youth is the greatest strength of any nation. Therefore, it is essential to protect youth power from the grip of drugs and channelise their energy towards nation-building", Saini said.

He added that the message of de-addiction is being taken to every district and village of the state through 'Haryana Uday'. If any family requires assistance related to drug addiction, it should not hesitate to seek help.

"Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of courage," he said.

The Titanium Sponsors BPTP Limited's CEO and President Manik Malik said, "Faridabad Half Marathon has created a strong platform for people from different walks of life to come together, and the participation of the chief minister further reinforces the importance of collective action towards a healthier Haryana.

Participants delivered impressive performances in various events of the marathon. In the 21.1-kilometre men's category, Prashant Chaudhary emerged as the winner, Vikram Singh secured the first runner-up position, while Anuj Meena finished as the second runner-up.

In the 21.1-kilometre women's category, Sonika emerged as the winner, while Manav Rana secured the first runner-up position and Bhumika finished as the second runner-up.

In the 10-kilometre men's category, Rohit Kumar emerged as the winner, Gaurav secured the first runner-up position, and Nishant Karhana finished as the second runner-up.

Similarly, in the 10-kilometre women's category, Neeru Rani secured the first position, Sonia Upadhyay finished as the first runner-up and Reema Patel secured the second runner-up position.

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