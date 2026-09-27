Chandigarh, The Haryana government is working to make the state an attractive destination for tourists from India and abroad through new technology, better facilities and local participation, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma said on Sunday. Govt working to make Haryana attractive destination for tourists: Minister

Haryana's heritage is ancient, but its approach to tourism is modern, the minister said.

Sharma said the Haryana government is working to give the state's tourism a new identity by bringing together the heritage of the 'Mahabharata' and the 'Gita' in Kurukshetra, the historic gardens of Pinjore, the rich craft tradition of Surajkund, the hills of Morni, the historical heritage of Narnaul-Mahendragarh and the Haryanvi culture of its villages.

Work is also underway to explore the possibility of developing Surajkund as a cultural centre that remains active throughout the year, he said.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day on Sunday, Sharma said the state government is working to ensure that tourists do not merely pass through Haryana, but stay, explore the state, experience its culture and heritage closely, and return with such memorable experiences that they are eager to visit the state again.

In line with this vision, the state government's new message for the tourists is ''Ghooman Aao, Haryana Dekho", he said.

Tourism is not merely a means of travel and recreation, but an important avenue for generating employment, strengthening the local economy and promoting the state's cultural identity, he added.

Therefore, the government is focusing on connecting tourism not just with hotels and tourism complexes, but also with local people, farmers, artisans, guides, taxi operators, restaurants and small businesses, he said.

Haryana is moving beyond traditional highway tourism to promote heritage, spiritual and pilgrimage, eco, adventure, rural and farm tourism, homestays, golf, MICE and cultural tourism. For this purpose, 20 tourism hubs and destination areas have been identified in the state, Sharma said.

The Haryana Tourism Corporation currently has a network of 42 tourism complexes, comprising 842 air-conditioned rooms, eight dormitories and 56 conference, multipurpose, banquet and convention halls. The corporation also operates 42 restaurants, five fast-food centres and 15 petrol pumps.

Sharma said the annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela has been providing a global platform to Haryana's art, culture and craft traditions.

The 39th Surajkund International Aatmanirbhar Crafts Mela, held in 2026, saw participation from more than 700 participants from 53 countries. Egypt was the partner country, while Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya were the theme states.

He also said significant projects had been completed at Jyotisar to develop Kurukshetra as a spiritual and cultural tourism centre of national and international stature. The 'Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra' has been developed at a cost of ₹205.58 crore, while Virat Swaroop Light and Sound Show have been set up at a cost of ₹13.63 crore.

To promote rural and farm tourism, 38 farm tourism destinations and 11 homestays are currently registered in Haryana. Efforts are being made through these destinations to offer tourists an experience of village life, farming, local cuisine, folk culture and Haryanvi hospitality, he said.

He further said the Hathnikund Barrage, Tikkar Taal and Tilyar Lake are being developed as adventure sports hubs for youth and adventure-loving tourists. Activities such as water sports, boating, banana boat rides, jet skiing and camping are being promoted at these locations.

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