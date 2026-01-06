Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust fan shaft while attempting robbery in Rajasthan, video of rescue viral

A bizarre incident unfolded in Kota, Rajasthan, where a thief allegedly attempting to break into a house became trapped in the shaft of a kitchen exhaust fan for about an hour. Police said the man had entered the house with the intention of stealing. (X@Benarasiyaa)

The owner of the house, Subhash Kumar Rawat, was reportedly away on a trip to Khatushyamji on January 3, and the incident occurred while his wife returned home around 1 am the following day, India Today reported.

As she unlocked the main gate, the kitchen was illuminated by the headlights of a scooter parked outside. To her shock, part of the intruder’s body was wedged inside the exhaust fan shaft while the rest remained outside.

Also read| Odisha probes outbreak of jaundice cases at Navodaya school in Khorda

The video, which has been widely circulated on the internet, shows a man stuck inside a kitchen exhaust fan shaft. He is seen hanging helplessly, unable to move. The footage captures police personnel carefully rescuing him from the narrow opening. Officers are seen pulling him out of the exhaust shaft after sustained efforts.

Police said the man had entered the house with the intention of stealing. While attempting to squeeze through the fan shaft, he became stuck and was unable to move. One of his accomplices reportedly fled the scene upon hearing the commotion, leaving him trapped.

Also read| NIA to probe Saiton Nganukon bomb blast case: Manipur police

Police arrived later, rescued the man, and took him into custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate case, a Jodhpur-based couple foiled a robbery attempt on board the Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express as they confronted four knife-wielding robbers and forced them to alight from the moving train to escape being nabbed by the police. Though the robbers camped off with a trolley bag containing cash and valuables worth ₹7 lakh, the couple also managed to snatch a bag owned by the robbers, which could become crucial evidence in the case.