Couple confronts gang of robbers on board Jaipur-Bandra Exp

MUMBAI: A courageous Joesghwari-based couple foiled a robbery attempt on board the Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express in the early hours on Sunday as they confronted four knife-weilding robbers and forced them to alight from the moving train to escape being nabbed by the police. Though the robbers camped off with a trolley bag containing cash and valuables worth ₹7 lakh, the couple also managed to snatch a bag owned by the robbers, which could become crucial evidence in the case. Ayub Khan

According to the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), Ayub Khan, 36, a construction businessman and a native of Fatehpur district in Rajasthan, lives in Jogeshwari with his wife Hina, 30, daughter Saira, 7, and son Abban, 11. The family was returning from Rajasthan via the Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Express in an air-conditioned compartment and were supposed to alight at Andheri.

While the train slowed down after passing Borivali station, an unknown person dressed in a khaki shirt and trousers approached Hina Khan and asked her to move their luggage – comprising two large and two small trolley bags and a cardboard box – to the doorway, saying Andheri station was approaching. He also helped her shift their luggage to the doorway as three other unknown men appeared at the spot. The compartment was nearly empty at this time as most passengers had alighted.

“I had gone to the washroom when the unknown man told my wife to move our luggage to the door and also helped her out,” Ayub Khan told Hindustan Times. “I knew something was amiss the moment I got out of the washroom. When the three other men came and stood near our luggage, I confronted them.”

At this point, one of them pulled out a knife and threatened him. But instead of being scared, he and his wife resisted and fended off their robbery bid.

“The moment I spotted the knife, the only thought I had was to save my kids who were standing right there,” said Ayub Khan. “I fought back with all my might and managed to grab the bag of one of the robbers as he jumped off the running train.”

The bag contained some clothes and bundles of beedis, he added.

While all the four men jumped off the moving train between Goregaon and Jogeshwari stations, they managed to snatch a trolley bag from the couple containing jewellery and valuables worth ₹7 lakh, including ₹1.5 lakh in Indian currency and ₹1 lakh in Saudi Riyals.

Once the train reached Andheri station, the couple alighted and reported the matter to the GRP. Based on their complaint, a case of robbery was registered by the Borivali GRP against the four unidentified accused under sections 309 (4) (robbery) and 3 (5) (criminal act in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.