NIA to probe Saiton Nganukon bomb blast case: Manipur police

The Bishnupur district police of Manipur on Tuesday handed over the probe into the bomb blast at Saiton Nganukon Ward 7/8, which left two people injured, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said. The National Investigation agency headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The first of the twin improvised explosive devices (IEDs) blast took place in a house that remained unoccupied since May 3, 2023, belonging to one Salam Mani (70) around 5am on Monday.

“There was another IED explosion at the nearby area of Saiton Nganukon Ward number 8, under Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur district, in which two civilians sustained injuries. The case has been forwarded to the NIA for further investigation,” said officials.

Officials further stated that senior police officers of the rank of inspector general of police (IGP) and superintendent of police, Bishnupur district, visited the blast sites to take stock of the situation. Combing and search operations are being carried out in the adjoining areas.

Operational efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the blasts, officials said.

On December 16, another bomb attack was carried out by Kuki militants at Torbung, around 4km away from the site of Monday’s bomb blast.

“I strongly condemn the unprovoked IED attack at Saiton, Nganukon in Bishnupur district. Targeting civilian homes, even in areas under security cover, is a cowardly act and a grave threat to public safety. Such violence is meant to spread fear and destabilise peace,” former chief minister N Biren Singh said on social media.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 last year.

“There must be zero tolerance for attacks on civilians. The perpetrators must be identified and dealt with firmly,” Singh added.