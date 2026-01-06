Bhubaneswar : The public health departmentof Odisha on Monday launched an investigation into the suspected jaundice outbreak at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khorda district, where 35 students have been reported sick since December 20, officials aware of the matter said. Odisha probes outbreak of jaundice cases at Navodaya school in Khorda

According to an official, the affected students of the school in Gurujang, from Classes VI to XII, are under medical supervision, with several being sent home as a precautionary measure.

Though officials are yet to confirm the source of infection, school authorities alleged the outbreak began when a student returned after vacation without disclosing that he had caught viral infection.

“It was a viral infection that spread from the affected student during the incubation period. Five to six students were initially affected, with no fresh cases reported since then,” said NC Chakra, vice principal of the school.

Staff nurse Shantilata clarified that some parents mistook winter-related illness for jaundice symptoms. “As a precaution, 20 students were taken to hospital on Monday, and test reports are awaited,” she said.

The public health department conducted an on-site review on Monday, deploying special teams alongside the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO). Water samples from 12 locations across the campus were collected for bacterial contamination testing.

“Reports will be available after 24 hours. The water supply is online-operated, continuously chlorinated and monitored in real-time,” said Rajendra Nayak, general manager, WATCO. He added that authorities are also examining whether contamination occurred through outside food sources.

Dr Nilakantha Mishra, the director of public health department, said district and urban health teams have visited the school, with a state-level team conducting assessments. “Necessary measures are being taken after evaluating the situation,” he said.

School authorities have cleaned and sanitised all water tanks and premises. Food and drinking water samples tested earlier were found safe, officials said. Health teams have counselled students about the disease and preventive measures.