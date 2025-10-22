AI video recreates $100 million Louvre robbery, internet calls it 'Dhoom 2-style heist'

An AI-generated video recreating the $100 million Louvre heist is going viral on social media, with many users drawing parallels to the Bollywood film ‘Dhoom 2’. The jewellery stolen from the Louvre in Paris was valued at more than $100 million.(X/@Fraim_Labs)

The video shared on X surfaced online after the dramatic daylight robbery at the Louvre in Paris, where a group of thieves pulled off a smash-and-grab inside the Apollo Room - home to the museum’s historic royal jewels - before fleeing within minutes. The museum reopened for visitors on Wednesday, but the heist room remains sealed as authorities continue their search for what officials have called a gang of “experienced criminals”.

Amid this, an AI-generated video reimagining the heist in cinematic style has caught the internet’s attention.

Watch the video below:

Social media users were quick to draw parallels between the robbery and Bollywood’s 2006 hit movie ‘Dhoom 2’, which features a Louvre-set heist pulled off by Hritik Roshan’s character Aryan.

“There's a theft at the Louvre Museum, but the contents are all from the movie Dhoom 2,” one user wrote.

“It is interesting that despite being 48 hours since the Louvre Museum robbery, neither the culprits are arrested nor the robbed jewellery recovered More to prove that movies are not fiction. Good plotline for Dhoom 4,” commented another.

“Crazy Shit !! They did Dhoom 2 style heist on Louvre,” remarked a third user.

“if Aryan from Dhoom 2 was actually a real person, like he would 100% rob the Louvre in broad daylight just for the love of the game,” quipped one user.

Louvre heist

Investigators say the thieves were inside the museum for less than four minutes before escaping on two Yamaha TMax scooters, just a few hundred metres from the Mona Lisa gallery and not far from Paris police headquarters.

A witness, who was cycling nearby, told a local media ouhe saw part of the break-in happen in real time. He said he saw two men “get on the hoist, break the window and enter… it took 30 seconds,” adding that he saw four of them leave on scooters before alerting police.