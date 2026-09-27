10 missing after avalanche hits Himlung Himal base camp in Nepal; bad weather delays search ops

At least 10 local climbers and guides have gone missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Peak in central Nepal early Sunday, an expedition organiser said. The avalanche comes as Nepal is dealing with severe weather in several parts of the country. (Pexels)

The 7,126-metre (23,345-foot) Himlung Peak is located near Nepal's border with Tibet. The area had experienced several days of heavy snowfall before the avalanche.

Search operation delayed by bad weather Two helicopters and a search and rescue team are on standby but have been unable to begin operations because of adverse weather conditions, Bibhuti Chand Thakur of Himalaya Holidays Trekking told news agency AFP.

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"Eight members of our expedition team and two more from another company have been reported missing," Thakur said, adding that all those missing are Nepali.

Heavy snowfall disrupts mountain expeditions The avalanche comes as Nepal is dealing with severe weather in several parts of the country. Heavy rainfall since Thursday has washed away roads and triggered landslides.

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Snowfall has also affected other popular climbing destinations. On Manaslu, heavy snow this week forced climbers to call off expeditions, while treks to the Dhaulagiri mountain range were also paused.

Nepal's autumn climbing season Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, with foreign climbers contributing significantly to the country's largely rural economy.

The country has issued more than 500 permits for the autumn climbing season, with Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain, accounting for most of them.

The latest incident comes as Nepal is already reeling from a devastating, tsunami-like flood on August 26 that killed more than 1,400 people and left over 6,000 missing.

(With inputs from AFP)