Celeb Flynn trial: How and when did Ashley Flynn learn about husband's affair with Alleigha Botner? Shocking details out

Botner stated that Flynn later disclosed romantic sentiments toward her and asserted that his marriage had effectively over.

Alleigha Botner, 24, informed the jury that she became acquainted with Flynn during her tenure as a 21-year-old intern at the church both individuals attended. She testified that their association remained strictly professional until March 2024, at which point their cordial correspondence evolved into continuous daily communications.

The woman who allegedly had an 18-month affair with Caleb Flynn provided testimony regarding their clandestine relationship, the measures undertaken to conceal it, and the statements she claims Flynn made concerning his wife Ashley before her death.

What impact did the affair have on Caleb and Ashley Flynn's daughters?

What impact did the affair have on Caleb and Ashley Flynn's daughters?

What were Alleigha Botner's reasons for engaging in a relationship with a married man?

What were Alleigha Botner's reasons for engaging in a relationship with a married man?

How did Ashley Flynn find out about Caleb Flynn's affair with Alleigha Botner?

How did Ashley Flynn find out about Caleb Flynn's affair with Alleigha Botner?

Per Botner's account, Flynn expressed his disdain for Ashley and said that he continued the marriage solely for the sake of their two daughters.

Botner disclosed that her intimate relationship with Flynn commenced in May 2024 and persisted for approximately eighteen months. When questioned regarding her justification for engaging in a relationship with a married individual, Botner acknowledged it was wrong.

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Did Ashley Flynn know about husband's affair? While their romantic relationship started in March 2024, Ashley Flynn learned about their affair in August 2025 after reviewing text messages during a cruise commemorating their fifteenth wedding anniversary.

They pair exchanged more than 100,000 text messages, averaging approximately 300 daily communications across iMessage, WhatsApp, and GroupMe to maintain privacy from others.

However, the relationship began to break following this incident. Botner made repeated requests for Flynn to end his marriage, which he consistently refused, citing his responsibility toward his two daughters, his professional position with his wife's family, and concerns about his public standing. When she gave a final ultimatum in January, she asked him to cease all communication with her.

Alleigha Botner testified Upon learning of Ashley's death, Botner reached out to Flynn via message, inquiring about the situation, his potential involvement, and whether the incident was real. Flynn did not reply to her messages, and she later removed these messages, according to her testimony.

She acknowledged that she provided false information to the FBI during her initial interview conducted on February 20.

She retained legal counsel and then came clean to the FBI on February 26, according to her testimony.