“If somewhere you feel this, if somewhere you’re whole, know that you still own every piece of my soul,” song, which was produced through AI, declared. “So here’s to the third, and the us that we lost,” the song continued, seemingly alluding to the anniversary of when he first met Botner. “The third of every month I still say your name.”

Flynn, 40 — facing charges in connection with the death of his 37-year-old spouse, Ashley Flynn, at their residence in Ohio during February — allegedly created two excruciatingly banal compositions dedicated to his affair partner Alleigha Botner, 24, prosecutors contend, with the musical pieces being presented as evidence during the courtroom proceedings.

Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Flynn dabbed sweat from his forehead as an awkwardly sentimental love song he had composed for his extramarital partner played during his murder trial on Wednesday — while spectators suppressed their amusement, according to video evidence.

How did Caleb Flynn's communication with Botner change before Ashley Flynn's murder?

How did Caleb Flynn's communication with Botner change before Ashley Flynn's murder?

What was the significance of the AI-generated love songs in Caleb Flynn's trial?

What was the significance of the AI-generated love songs in Caleb Flynn's trial?

What did Alleigha Botner reveal about her relationship with Caleb Flynn during the trial?

What did Alleigha Botner reveal about her relationship with Caleb Flynn during the trial?

Ashley Flynn's family reacts as songs played in court As the music played, members of Ashley Flynn's family were seen exchanging subtle smiles throughout the courtroom, seemingly struggling to maintain their composure. At one moment, Caleb Flynn, appearing noticeably uneasy, reached for a tissue and wiped his forehead.

“If the stars had aligned just a moment more, we’d be old on the porch counting dreams not closed doors,” the song states.

One portion in the song even addressed their age gap, "They whisper about numbers ... the years in between. Said love has a limit, said love's not that clean. But age never mattered ... when it was you and me."

Alleigha was 21-years-old when she first met Caleb during her internship at his church in Ohio.

‘I want to kill her’ The courtroom presentation of the American Idol alumnus's AI-generated compositions occurred following the disclosure of text messages exchanged between him and Alleigha during Thursday's proceeding. In these communications, they both expressed desires to harm his spouse, Ashley.

Alleigha wept while reciting her text message that stated, "I want to kill her, Caleb."

She then read aloud Caleb's disturbing reply, "That makes two of us."