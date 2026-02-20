Caleb Carl Flynn: ‘American Idol’ alum charged for wife Ashley Flynn's killing in Tipp City

Caleb Carl Flynn, a former 'American Idol' contestant from Tipp City, in Ohio's Miami County, was charged on Thursday for the homicide of his wife, Ashley Flynn. Caleb Carl Flynn, 39, was lodged in the Miami County Jail, jail records show. The mugshot of Caleb Carl Flynn. (Miami County Jail)

Ashley Flynn was killed on Monday, February 16, at the couple's home in Tipp City's Cunningham Court area. Caleb Carl Flynn now faces charges of one count of homicide for the murder of Ashley Flynn, two counts of assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Caleb Carl Flynn is a former American Idol contestant who took part in Season 12 of the show. A video uploaded on the YouTube channel of American Idol says that Flynn was a music pastor from Tipp City before he ventured into the singing reality TV show.

The initial report of the incident on Monday morning noted that it was reported as a break-in, according to local media outlet, News Center 7. At the time of the incident, Caleb, Ashely and their daughter was in the Cunningham Court house.

The dispatcher audio reportedly stated that Caleb reported an intruder at the home. When the intruder entered, Ashley Flynn and the daughter were locked in a room, per the audio reported by News Center 7. Later, the responder issued a correction, saying that the child was in her room. Ashley and Caleb Carl Flynn had two children, per reports.

The case remains under investigation, and the Tipp City Police Department has not revealed the details of the incident. However, they said they have probable cause to charge Caleb Carl Flynn with murder.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said that the case is not complete, and officers are working on it to determine more details even as Caleb Carl Flynn remains in custody.

“I would like to formally recognize the hard work and dedication of all investigators involved in this case, Chief Adkins said. These individuals have spent countless hours utilizing numerous resources to bring the investigation to this point.

"Their work is not complete, and they will continue to pursue this case with integrity and dedication as it proceeds through the court process,”

Who is Caleb Carl Flynn? Caleb Carl Flynn (often just Caleb Flynn) auditioned for American Idol Season 12 in 2013 but did not advance to the live shows or finals. A music pastor from Tipp City, Ohio, he appeared in "Road to Hollywood" segments in the early audition rounds.

Here is a video of Caleb Carl Flynn on the YouTube channel of ‘American Idol’: