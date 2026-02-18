Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman lands in Tucson amid search for Nancy, sparks anger: 'Where has he been?'

Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, reportedly arrived in Arizona to join his wife amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie. TMZ shared a video of the businessman making his way through the Tucson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, February 17. He was escorted outside by an airport employee. Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman lands in Tucson amid search for Nancy Guthrie (feldmike/Instagram, Savannah Guthrie/Facebook, )

Michael had two carry-on-sized suitcases and a backpack in tow. The consultant, who married Savannah in 2014, did not appear to be joined by their two children – Vale, 11, and Charley, 9. He was seen traveling with them in Florida over the weekend, per Page Six.

Reporters at the airport asked Michael how he was doing and how the family was holding up, but he walked straight ahead, ignoring the questions.

‘Where has he been?’ Michael arriving in Tucson so many days after Nancy’s disappearance did not sit well with Netizens. Many took to X to question his late arrival.

“Where has he been? Anyone else think this is strange that he's just now getting there over two weeks later?” one user wrote. “Only took him 2+ weeks to get there…,” wrote another. One said, “You mean he is just now getting there17 days afterwards? Pretty cold if ya ask me”.

“Wow. Why have you not been there for your wife?!” one user asked, while another said, “Why so long? The last photos of Savannah, she looks completely broken and like she hasn't eaten or slept in days”. “Has he not been with Savannah this whole time??????” asked a user.

Family cleared of suspicion Michael arrived in Arizona shortly after Nancy’s family, including Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni, was cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. However, a suspect has still not been named.

“The Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday, February 16.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

This means that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.