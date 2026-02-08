Where is Tommaso Cioni? Videos show deputies at his Tucson home amid search for Nancy Guthrie | Watch

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie , the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie , videos surfacing on social media show law enforcement at Savannah’s sister Annie Guthrie's Tucson home. One X user shared a video showing camera flashes, with authorities likely taking photos, at Annie’s residence, while claiming that she and her husband Tommaso Cioni were not at home.

Journalist Brian Entin said on X that deputies were at Anne’s home for several hours, taking photos while investigating. “Flashes still going off in Annie Guthrie’s home. Definitely taking photos,” he wrote in one post. In another post, Entin wrote, “All the deputies have left Annie Guthrie’s house. The last one came out wearing blue gloves. They were inside for about 3 hours.”

While Annie appeared in a couple of videos alongside Savannah after their mother’s disappearance, Tommaso has been away from the public eye.

Where is Tommaso Cioni? It is unclear where Tommaso is amid the investigation into his missing mother-in-law’s disappearance. While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office reiterated on Saturday, February 7, that they have “not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”

While Tommaso’s whereabouts are unknown, investigative reporter Jonathan Lee Riches said on February 7 that there was a security guard outside of Annie and Tommaso’s home. “Annie & Tommaso’s private security guy just came over to my vehicle & knocked on my window to ask me who I’m with. Told him JLR INVESTIGATES, of course. Told him to check out my continuous Nancy Guthrie coverage on YouTube,” Riches wrote on X. “He said he is just trying to get familiarized with what media is out here. Nice guy. Kinda big. He is parked in front of the house making sure no one goes onto the property. Hired by the family.”

Annie, however, was seen in two videos alongside her siblings, Savannah and Camron. In a previous video, Savannah addressed her mother’s kidnapper(s), calling for Nancy to be released and declaring that the family is “ready to talk.” In the latest video, she said that the family has agreed to pay ransom for Nancy’s release.