Floodlight outside Nancy Guthrie’s home removed? Mystery deepens as new details emerge

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, a new detail that is reportedly sticking out to authorities is a missing floodlight. A floodlight outside Nancy's home appears to have been removed, according to TMZ and photos from Fox News. A Pima County Sheriff’s Office deputy sets up a roadblock a few houses down from the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Authorities have not confirmed the reason for the removal, but it has raised concerns after an alleged ransom note sent to TMZ referenced a “destroyed” floodlight.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet on Saturday, February 7, “This remains an active and ongoing investigation, which includes the review of multiple pieces of evidence. At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed.”

Read More | Savannah Guthrie addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video, ‘We are ready to…’ | Watch

Fox News Digital reported that there were “two possible floodlights” outside the home, adding that another pair of lights was discovered in the backyard, with one one of them broken. Authorities have not verified the information.

Investigators scaling Nancy’s home were seen removing what appeared to be a wired device from the roof. Later, a Subaru SUV connected to the property was towed away.

Savannah Guthrie and family agree to pay ransom Savannah released a new video message on Instagram Saturday evening, February 6, saying they have agreed to pay ransom for Nancy’s release. "We received your message and we understand," Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Law enforcement activity is not limited to Nancy’s home. A representative for Circle K told TMZ that cops visited a store along Oracle Road in Tucson after they received a tip involving a vehicle of interest. They were granted access to surveillance footage.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie abduction: Trump directs federal law enforcement to be at family's ‘complete disposal'

However, authorities have said that no suspects have been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office stated on Saturday, February 7, that they have “not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”

Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.