Nancy Guthrie abducted from Tucson home? Cops provide shocking update, ‘She didn’t go willingly’

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept, Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2. A family member reported 84-year-old Nancy missing on Sunday, around noon, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, according to local news station KOLD. Nancy Guthrie abducted from Tucson home? Sheriff says 'she didn’t go willingly’ (@PimaSheriff/X)

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” while asleep, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

A rep for the sheriff’s office told the New York Post, “At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction.”

‘We do, in fact, have a crime’ Nanos revealed at a press conference earlier in the day that there were cameras at the rural million-dollar property. He added that police were investigating Nancy’s disappearance as a crime.

Nancy was last seen Saturday around 9:45 pm after one of her children dropped her off at home. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for church.

On Monday, authorities said they found a “very concerning” scene at the home. Some of Nancy’s important personal items, including life-saving medicine, were left behind.

Nanos said Nancy is mentally “sharp as a tack’’ but physically limited. He added that she is unable to “walk 50 yards on her own,” indicating that she did not leave on her own.

“We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help,’’ said the sheriff.

Nancy “is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn’t have it in 24 hours, it could be fatal,” Nanos said.

Savannah Guthrie speaks out Savannah skipped her show on Monday amid the ordeal.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said in a family statement.

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900,” she added.

Nancy is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.