Did Savannah Guthrie just skip ‘Today’ show amid search for missing mom in Arizona?

Savannah Guthrie skipped the Today show on Monday due to a search and rescue operation launched to locate her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on Sunday. Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show due to her mother, Nancy Guthrie, being reported missing. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Savannah's co-hosts, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, presented the “deeply personal story” during the broadcast, relaying a statement from their colleague on behalf of her family.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah stated. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Speaking about the search mission, Chris stated, “I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning.”

“I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us,” he added.

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy goes missing Footage was subsequently presented showing Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressing reporters, stating, “This is very concerning to us. … She has no cognitive issues.” The sheriff further stated that she is very alert and has sound mind.

She was reported missing at noon on Sunday, and certain elements of the situation at her residence raised “grave concern,” according to Nanos.

He confirmed that foul play has not been excluded and that drones, aircraft, and canine teams are being deployed.

During a press conference, the sheriff informed reporters that “concerning evidence” had been discovered, leading to the involvement of homicide investigators.

Savannah Guthrie issues statement Meanwhile, a representative for the Guthrie family issued a statement, saying: “We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement.”

“If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers.”