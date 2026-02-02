Savannah Guthrie's family and net worth: All on her husband and children as mom Nancy goes missing

Homicide investigators have called in amid the urgent search for NBC's Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who was reported missing on Saturday night. Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, 84, is missing in Tucson, prompting a homicide investigation. Search efforts include drones and canine units. (Instagram/@savannahguthrie)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm from her residence in the Catalina Foothills, located just outside Tucson, Arizona.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated that foul play is still a possibility and that drones, aircraft, and canine units, provided by Customs and Border Protection, are being used in the search efforts.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother goes missing: Concerning evidence found During a press conference, he informed reporters that “concerning evidence” had been discovered, which led to the involvement of homicide investigators.

The sheriff's office has indicated that the woman who is missing is classified as a “vulnerable adult” because of her age. However, there are no known “cognitive issues” associated with her, Nanos said.

In a statement, the family of Guthrie said: “We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement.”

Savannah Guthrie's family: All on husband and kids Savannah Guthrie was born on December 27, 1971, in Sandringham, Australia, where her family was temporarily residing. She was primarily raised in the US, where she developed a strong academic foundation and an early passion for journalism and public affairs.

Her father, Charles Guthrie, was involved in mining and engineering, while her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was a homemaker who played a pivotal role in the family’s dynamics. Savannah has two siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, and she has frequently mentioned the close relationship she maintains with her family.

She completed her education at Amphitheater High School in Arizona, subsequently obtaining a journalism degree from The University of Arizona.

Savannah Guthrie has been married on two occasions. Her first marriage was to Mark Orchard in 2005, which turned into a divorce in 2009. In 2014, she entered into marriage with Michael Feldman, a communications consultant and former political advisor.

Savannah and Michael are parents to two children, a daughter and a son.