Did Sarah Ferguson ask Epstein to marry her? All on bombshell emails and her gross comment on daughter Eugenie

The former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, asked the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to “marry me,” according to the newly released documents by the US Department of Justice. Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York (AP)

These new revelations were disclosed on Friday, following the release of a substantial number of documents by the DOJ concerning Epstein, a convicted pedophile.

Ferguson, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, also referred to Epstein as the “brother I have always wished for.”

The former duchess’s spouse, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly recognized as Prince Andrew), is also mentioned in the Epstein files. A photograph depicting the royal on all fours over an unidentified woman has sparked renewed calls for him to testify before Congress.

While Ferguson has not faced any allegations of misconduct, Mountbatten Windsor continues to assert his innocence.

‘Just marry me’ Multiple emails highlight the profound nature of Ferguson's relationship with Epstein. In a 2009 email correspondence, the former Duchess of York excitedly informs Epstein about new possibilities for her business ventures.

“In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friends [sic] kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for,” she wrote as per the new documents.

In another email, Sarah expressed her affection for Epstein, stating that “You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.”

Sarah mentions Eugenie's love life in emails Princess Eugenie's love life is also mentioned in the emails.

One email from Epstein to a redacted address, dated 21 March 2010, simply states “ny?” (sic).

The response, also from a redacted address, reads “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

No additional context regarding the exchange is provided in the document.

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Ferguson and Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor, and she currently holds the 12th position in the line of succession to the throne.

The princess met her future husband, Jack Brooksbank, during a skiing trip in Switzerland in 2010.