Jared Goff's wife shares latest phoos from swimsuit photoshoot experience, leaves Jake Ferguson's fiancee stunned

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff, shared a carousel post on her Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the BTS moments of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot experience. Even Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, reacted to the post. Christen Goff had a swimsuit photoshoot with Sports Illustrated.

The post was captioned as, “1/28/25 - behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025”.

Haley, who is a former college basketball player, replied, “Queen.”

Recently, Goff spoke about the atmosphere in his team’s training sessions. He said, “Morton just sounds different in my ear, I guess. We’re running a lot of the same stuff. Some of the stuff’s different.”

“Some of the stuff’s new, but I don’t think its any bit abnormal from every other team adding new stuff. That’s kind of what we’re doing, and it’s been a good process.”

Meanwhile, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, “Jonny talks all the time about RCE. Recognise, communicate and execute - that’s big. That’s big for us coaches, that’s big for the players too.”

Meanwhile, receiever Jameson Williams said, “My route running - coach Johnny Mo is letting me run more routes. I knew I could run more routes, but he’s putting me in position to run more routes so I’m getting better with cuts and angles and how to run this route and that route, so I would say I’m more polished in my route.”

Meanwhile, Goff spoke on the coaching transition, and said, “It’s hard to answer that question of what’s different. So of it is the exact same. And some of it is a little bit different, and I’m not going to go into the minute of what is different, but I think the transition from where we were doing last year to Morton is a lot lesser than you guys are making it seem with the questions.”