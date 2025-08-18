Patrick Mahomes drops verdict on Kareem Hunt's 2018 assault scandal, says ‘What he did was wrong…’

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is known to not shy away from the microphone when needed. Although he has a very reserved personality, he has never stopped defending his teammates. Recently, Mahomes was asked about his teammate Kareem Hunt's 2018 assault scandal, and he had a straightforward response. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes waits with teammates to walk on to the field.(AP)

Hunt was re-signed by Kansas in September, after an injury to Isiah Pacheco. The move came six years after Kansas released Hunt in 2018 after TMZ released a video that showed him kicking a woman inside a Cleveland Hotel. He wasn't arrested, but the video went viral on social media.

“What he did was wrong, but I know in his heart he isn’t a bad person. It’s how you can become better and learn from them. I think that’s something that he embraced. He wasn’t going to let that one bad decision define who he is as a person,” said Mahomes.

Between his two stints with Kansas, Hunt played for the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid also had a similar stance on Hunt's signing. He said, “He learned a lesson. Too many people don’t get a second chance, and then they go back and they start doing bad things. They don’t even have an opportunity to be successful.”

“He did wrong. He knew he did wrong. You can’t do that. Somebody’s gotta teach you that you can’t do that. He paid for that. We probably all run into roadblocks somewhere. Some more drastic than others. He had to start over and do it the right way,” he added.

Hunt has also spoken about the incident, and he said, “So upset about the whole situation. I wish I could go back in time and handle it a lotta bit different.”