Tom Brady’s ex-teammate links GOAT to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, sparks outrage

Antonio Brown’s shocking suggestion

The former seven-time Pro Bowl posted an image of Tom Brady next to that of actor Evan Peters in his role of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, suggesting that the pair looked similar.

The two share a strained relationship ever since Brown suggested Brady’s involvement in his departure from the Buccaneers. The pair have repeatedly taken public jibes at each other, even though Brown recently apologized to Brady and shared an audio of the same.

"I know what this statue represents. It's not about one guy; it never is and never has been, and in football, it never will be. It's about a team and commitment to being great together,” Brady remarked during his speech at the unveiling ceremony, as reported by CBS. "It will also give Jets fans something to throw their beer at as they leave the stadium – probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third."

Fans react

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Brown’s shocking comparison.

“Meanwhile you’re in the Middle East sucking camels off trying to avoid jail. He’s here getting statues unveiled and making 100x your child support payments everytime he speaks for a minute during a game,” a fan commented.

“Tom Brady’s brother from another mother?” a page wrote.

“Well, Brady was a killer on the football field,” another fan suggested.

“DAMN THAT IS ABSOLUTELY SAVAGE” a user chipped in.

“Trollin the man who gave you your one credible year Crash out of the year thing to do,” a fan suggested.

Brady is lately involved in handling the Las Vegas Raiders, a team he is a majority stakeholder in. Many suspect him to have free-reigning power over the Raiders’ roster, a claim he has repeatedly denied.

