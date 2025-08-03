Tom Brady turns 48: A look at NFL star's sweetest moments with his three kids

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is a legendary athlete, but at heart, he is a devoted father. The former NFL icon, who turns 48 on August 3, shares three children: Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Now, whether he is enjoying some sweet time with his kids at home or on an adventurous safari with them, Brady’s favorite title remains “Dad.” On Tom Brady's 48th birthday, here are few photos of the former NFL star with his kids.(Instagram/Tombrady)

Despite the popularity, he keeps family close, via posting glimpses of fatherhood on Instagram. It is clear, his kids are his proudest legacy. Check it out.

Tom Brady celebrates Father's Day

On Father's Day, Tom Brady took to Instagram and dropped cute moments with kids, including one where all three are piled on top of him as he lounges in a comfy chair. "Happy Father’s Day to my dad, who taught me everything about what it means to be a father. Each day I try to live up to the example he set: to be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them," he wrote.

Former NFL star's playful pass with son Jack

Even after retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady cannot resist the pull of the game. In January, he posted a photo of himself tossing a football to his son Jack, writing, “The playoffs roll around and you can’t help but see how the ol’ arm feels.” Have a look.

Also read: Is Tom Brady a Trump supporter? NFL GOAT attends Club World Cup final with POTUS

Tom Brady's dad jokes at Halloween

Tom Brady brought the dad humor full force on Halloween, sharing a spooky-fun snap with two of his kids all dressed up for the occasion. "Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween!," he quipped in the caption, fully embracing the festive chaos of All Hallows’ Eve with a wink and a laugh.

Brady soaks up boat day bliss with his trio

Tom Brady shared the heartwarming moment on an Instagram post, featuring snapshots from a family boat day. Among the highlights: Vivian beaming in a snorkel mask, giving a thumbs up alongside her brothers and their proud dad. The post’s caption read, “And THANK YOU, to these kids for giving me the gift of being a father, a joy that I could have never imagined until you came into my life.”

When Brady’s firstborn turned 16

Tom Brady celebrated his son Jack's milestone 16th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. "16 years of joy with the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving, etc) son, brother, friend, and teammate any parent could ever hope for," he wrote. Check it out.

The Bradys in a single frame

All three of Tom Brady’s kids, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, joined him at Gillette Stadium in September 2023, as the New England Patriots honored the GOAT with a special halftime ceremony. The return to his former home turf celebrated Brady’s unmatched legacy as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, with his children proudly by his side.

Indeed, these photos prove, Brady’s bond with his kids shines brighter than any trophy.

FAQs

1. Does Tom Brady have a 17-year-old son?

Yes, Tom Brady does have a 17‑year‑old son. Born on August 22, 2007, his name is John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan.

2. Who is Tom Brady's wife?

Tom Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen, but they officially divorced in 2022.

3. How many hours of sleep does Tom Brady get?

Reportedly, Tom Brady aims for 9 hours of sleep per night.