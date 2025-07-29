Aaron Rodgers eyes Super Bowl with Steelers, but critics aren't buying it

Aaron Rodgers’ acquisition by the Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback was one of the most expected and exciting moves of this NFL season. Following his time with the New York Jets, many had hoped that this move would give the 41-year-old player the push needed to end his career in stride by helping the Steelers win the Super Bowl this year. Mike Florio, sportswriter for ProFootballTalk, however, remains skeptical of Rodgers’ ability to do what’s expected. The Steelers acquire Aaron Rodgers, creating excitement for a Super Bowl run. Yet, Mike Florio questions their chances, placing them 12th among teams. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Mike Florio on Aaron Rodgers

Despite all the expectations attached to Rodgers, Florio still views his position in the league as doubtful and easily places about 11 competing teams ahead of the Steelers in terms of chances of winning the cup this year.

“Who are the team that are really in the Super Bowl window? In the AFC, the powerhouse teams are the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, and Bengals. The Chargers and the Broncos looked pretty good last year, too. That’s seven. Where does the Steelers fit? We looked at teams in the NFC as well- the Eagles, Lions, Rams, 49ers, and the Buccaneers. That’s five right there. If the Steelers are one of the top 10 or 12 teams, it’s number 12. If they even get a seat at the table, they are number 12,” says Florio, as reported by The Sports Rush.

Aaron Rodgers’s views on the Steelers

Rodgers, however, remains confident of his team’s ability to have a solid shot at competing this year. In a recent press interview, he seemed to hint towards the possibility of staying with the team for longer, following his earlier remarks of calling it quits after this season. When asked whether he still stuck to his previous statement, Rodgers replied, “Yeah, I might go into the season like that. I might not,” with a chuckle.

The only issues Rodgers has faced with the team so far have been with Mike Tomlin’s preference to schedule practices during the hottest part of the day. Many people have speculated that Rodgers’s playoff ability will help give the Steelers a much-needed competitive edge this season.

By Stuti Gupta